War and the World Majority: Russians Speak

International Manifesto Group

As the West’s hybrid proxy war on Russia proceeds, Russia and Russians are faced with momentous choices, both about the structure and orientation of their society, economy and politics domestically and in their foreign policy orientation. As Radhika Desai and Alan Freeman discovered in their recent trip to Russia, the national conversation about these choices, the challenges and opportunities facing Russia and its role in the rapidly changing world today as part of what the Russians have started calling the World Majority is impressively broad and deep. So, in this webinar, they have invited some leading Russian thinkers to dwell on these choices and bring some of these discussions to a broader world audience.

Speakers

Oleg Barabanov is a Russian historian and political scientist. He is Program Director of the Valdai International Discussion Club and a Professor at MGIMO University.

Anastasia Likhacheva is the Dean of the Faculty of World Economy and International Affairs at HSE University in Moscow.

Dmitri Trenin is a Research Professor at the Higher School of Economics and a Leading Research Fellow at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO). Prior to that, he was with the Carnegie Moscow Center from its inception to closure, including serving as its Director (2008-22). Trenin is the author of a number of books on Russia’s foreign policy and history, and on international relations in Eurasia.

Said Gafurov (born 1967) is a Russian politician, scholar, Marxian economist, orientalist, bureaucrat and opera critic. After working in the government in his early career, Gafurov has transitioned into journalistics, trade-unionist activity, electoral politics and the academic sector as an associate professor at Moscow State Linguistic University.

Moderators

Radhika Desai is Professor at the Department of Political Studies, and Director, Geopolitical Economy Research Group, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Canada. Her books include Capitalism, Coronavirus and War: A Geopolitical Economy (2023), Geopolitical Economy: After US Hegemony, Globalization and Empire (2013), Slouching Towards Ayodhya: From Congress to Hindutva in Indian Politics (2nd rev ed, 2004) and Intellectuals and Socialism: ‘Social Democrats’ and the Labour Party (1994), a New Statesman and Society Book of the Month.

Alan Freeman is the co-director, with Radhika Desai, of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group (GERG) at the University of Manitoba. He was an economist at the Greater London Authority between 2000 and 2011, where he held the brief for the Creative Industries and the Living Wage. He wrote The Benn Heresy, a biography of British politician Tony Benn, and co-edited three books on value theory. He is honorary life vice-president of the UK-based Association for Heterodox Economics and a Vice-Chair of the World Association for Political Economy.