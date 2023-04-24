Going Underground: Interview with Seymour Hersh

Afshin Rattansi’s Going Underground

On this special episode of Going Underground, we speak to Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh on his new ‘Trading with the Enemy’ report that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his entourage have been embezzling $400 million from US aid allocated for fuel purchases, as well as buying diesel from Russia. He discusses the CIA’s knowledge of the corruption and how Zelensky was allegedly reprimanded by CIA Director William Burns which led to the firing of dozens of generals and officials, mainstream media attacking him for not revealing his sources on the report, the presence of the most elite units of the US military on Ukraine borders amid the escalating risk of war, mainstream media exposing and helping the US government target Jack Teixeira, who is accused of leak documents from the Pentagon and much more.