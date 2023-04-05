War Mongering, CIA-Connected Think-Tank Calls for World War III

Dubious Relationships

The Grayzone project reported in 2019 that the Atlantic Council had initiated a lucrative relationship with a corruption-tainted Ukrainian gas company, the Burisma Group, worth as much as $250,000 a year. This is the same company that appointed Joe Biden’s son, Hunter to its board, even though he had no industry experience, along with former CIA #3 man Cofer Black.

Burisma’s relationship with the Atlantic Council is indicative of the acceptance of tainted money that skews the mission of the organization and drives the Atlantic Council to adopt hawkish positions, especially toward Russia, in line with the interests of MICIMATTC.

Tellingly, one of the Atlantic Council’s fellows during Donald Trump’s presidency was Michael Carpenter, a top aide to Joe Biden, a super-hawk on Ukraine championing the provision of Javelin missiles when he was Vice President under Barack Obama.

In July 2018, Carpenter helped welcome Andriy Parubiy, the speaker of the Rada (the Ukrainian parliament), to a series of meetings on Capitol Hill.

Parubiy is the founder of the Social National Party, which The Washington Post’s Eugene Robinson described as “openly neo-fascist.” As The Grayzone Project reported, Parubiy appeared in a Nazi-style uniform, packing a pistol beneath a Wolfsangel symbol on the cover of his Mein Kampf-style memoir, “View from the Right.”

Targeting the Kremlin

The ability to influence public opinion has become a critical asset in any state’s arsenal. The war in Ukraine is a clear example of this. In order to increase global support for their country, Ukraine’s political leaders target appeals for help to specific audiences and receive it from the Atlantic Council, among others.

All materials in one way or another concerning Russia are presented one-sidedly and seek to form a negative image of Russia, which prevents the realization of more peaceful relations between the U.S. and Russia.

One of the reports from the Atlantic Council—“The Kremlin’s Trojan Horses”—is characteristic in its bias and levying of accusations directed against Russia that are not verifiable. The report claims that Russia, for example, has been incessantly interfering in both U.S. and European politics and should be held accountable for its actions. But it does not offer definitive proof and ignores evidence that has emerged, which points to the politicized dimensions of the allegations.

Other reports declare Russia, along with China, to be the main enemy of the U.S., which engages in cyber and other forms of hybrid warfare, necessitating the creation of a transatlantic counter-hybrid strategy to combat.

It can be assumed that the NATO-led Atlantic Council is already actively working to create new information weapons to manipulate the human mind and change human behavior. The exploitation of human consciousness has become a mass industry.

And it is expected that new tools of artificial intelligence will soon provide specialists in the field of information-psychological operations radically expanded opportunities to manipulate the human mind and change human behavior. It is highly likely that information-warfare operations are also being tested against the entire global community.

So in 2021, August Cole of the Atlantic Council and Hervé Le Guyader produced a sci-fi essay—though in the first part of the publication, it describes high-ranking NATO officers meeting in Tallinn in 2028 and having a conversation with very concrete, practical recommendations.

For example:



1: Warfare has changed radically away from kinetics, and the same should be true for NATO. Traditional military-only kinetic operations will always exist, but the overall threat picture is much larger, as demonstrated every day. If NATO sticks to its current five areas of operations, its capabilities will not suffice to repel attacks, and that is a straight path to obsolescence.

2: Trust, especially between allies, is a deliberate vulnerability. Like any international organization, NATO relies on trust between its partners. Trust is based on respect for some explicit and tangible agreements, but also on “invisible contracts,” an exchange of values, which is not easy when so many Allied nations have been fighting each other for centuries.

Given these developments and the existing open statements about the need to conduct a new type of non-kinetic warfare aimed at the minds of people, the question arises not only about the need to counter such aggressive attempts, but also about their admissibility, since we are not even talking about conditional enemies, but a threat to most countries and peoples of the world, including citizens of NATO countries, as these technologies of manipulation and influence, first of all, are tested on them.

The Atlantic Council recommends countering Russian efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine peacefully: Russia’s defeat would, allegedly, give Western countries an opportunity to restructure the post-World War II global security system. It proposes abolishing veto rights of permanent members of the UN Security Council organization while increasing the role of NATO and the EU in Eurasia.

The organization’s expert Anders Åslund stated that NATO should bomb Russia—a call for World War III essentially.

It is noteworthy that Åslund expressed the opinion that Ukrainian officials are not interested in fighting corruption, because they control the economy and profit from it: “Because they are interested in corruption, they live off it. The Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko probably gets a lot of money for not fighting corruption. If he fought corruption, he would earn nothing but his small salary.” Then he suddenly changed his position and retracted his statements about Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko.

In an official report released by the Atlantic Council, experts called for increased supplies of offensive weapons to Ukraine, which should ensure that Ukrainian fighters capture the republics of Donbass along with their capitals of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Another Council fellow, Max Brooks, suggested that assets of Russian citizens frozen in the West could be used to buy aircraft for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

As we can see, the Atlantic Council, a NATO think tank, is inciting Western countries to open confrontation with Russia by threatening the outbreak of nuclear war.

The Council also calls on the U.S. and its partners to deepen and expand their military and financial support for Ukraine. Experts emphasize that the Biden administration considers the conflict in Ukraine to be the decisive battle of the post-Cold War era.

It is worth noting that, only since January 2021, the U.S. has allocated more than $32.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, while, according to experts, the above funds could have been spent on American citizens and the stabilization of the U.S. and world economy.

[Source: state.gov]

In order to weaken Russia’s influence, the Atlantic Council calls on post-Soviet countries to stop supporting the Russian identity and suggests that Western leaders foment discord within political blocs created by Russia.

Thus, the Atlantic Council is used by U.S. government circles in order to set different countries against each other at the expense of U.S. citizens. That is why it is extremely important today to address the issue of providing and communicating objective information to the world community about the ongoing events, including the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. This is necessary, among other things, in order to avoid all kinds of speculation and further loss of life.

Notes:

Valeriy Krylko is a freelance journalist, and translator of news articles in online media (English-Russian). These articles are published in European and Russian-language media. He is closely affiliated with independent outlets covering the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, and can be reached at: vkrylko098@gmail.com