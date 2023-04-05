War Mongering, CIA-Connected Think-Tank Calls for World War III

Fellows at the Atlantic Council advocate bombing and confronting Russia, while eschewing any opportunities for peace.
TheAtlantic Council is an American think tank, founded in 1961, which lies at the heart of what 27-year CIA veteran Ray McGovern and whistleblower termed the Military-Industrial-Congressional-Intelligence-Media-Academia-Think Tank Complex (MICIMATTC).
Its close ties to the CIA were evident when its former executive vice-president, Damon Wilson, was appointed CEO of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a CIA offshoot that promotes propaganda and supports dissidents in countries whose governments have been targeted by the U.S. for regime change.
One of its fellows, Michael Weiss, spreads his anti-Russia invective as an editor at the popular online media outlet, The Daily Beast. He helps run a neo-McCarthyite website, PropOrNot that promotes the worst kind of fear mongering imaginable while attacking independent media outlets, including the Ron Paul Institute, for allegedly advancing Russian propaganda.
Since the commencement of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the Atlantic Council has doubled down on its long-standing Russophobia, calling for bombing Russia and starting World War III.
In February, Matthew Kroenig, the Deputy Director of the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, argued for consideration of the U.S. preemptive use of “’tactical’ nuclear weapons.[1] This would not only kill thousands of people directly but likely cause what scientists characterize as a “nuclear winter” by injecting so much smoke and debris into the air that it will block sunlight and cause a precioitious drop in global tempratures, affecting food production across the globe.
Marketing Arm of the Military Security Complex
Within a few years of the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty in 1949, voluntary organizations emerged in member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) to promote what was called public understanding and support institutions that would enhance collective security. In 1954, the Atlantic Treaty Association was created and an international network of citizen associations was formally linked.
In 1961, former Secretaries of State Dean Acheson and Christian Herter, along with Will Clayton, William Foster and Theodore Achilles, recommended the creation of a new entity, the Atlantic Council of the United States, which would bring together U.S. citizens who supported the Atlantic Alliance.
The Atlantic Council currently positions itself as a forum for political, business and intellectual international leaders. The Council’s structure includes regional centers as well as a number of functional programs related to international security and the global economy.
The official mission of the Atlantic Council is to help build constructive leadership and engagement in international affairs, based on the central role of the Atlantic community in solving global problems. The assumption of course being that the Atlantic community is superior to all others.[2]
In February 2009, James L. Jones, then-chairman of the Atlantic Council, stepped down in order to serve as President Obama’s new National Security Advisor and was succeeded by Sen. Chuck Hagel. Four years later, Hagel stepped down to serve as U.S. Secretary of Defense.
Funding
Numerous media reports, as well as the Atlantic Council’s own reports, show that the organization’s largest contributor is government grants from the U.S. State Department.[3]
The State Department and the U.S. Department of Defense are active sponsors of the organization. For 2021, the Atlantic Council received between $500,000 and $1 million from the U.S. Department of State alone.
Also among the sponsors is the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD), which has provided between $100,000 and $249,000 to the think tank.
In addition, the Atlantic Council is sponsored by numerous foundations, organizations and commercial companies. For example, the NED and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) are among them.
Further main donors include Facebook, the French Ministry of Armed Forces, the Foreign Ministries of Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Estonia, Norway, Lithuania and the Czech Republic, the Rockefeller and Carnegie Foundations, the largest defense concerns, e.g., Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Raytheon, the U.S. Navy and Air Force, NATO, as well as many American business giants such as FedEx, Apple, Amazon, etc.