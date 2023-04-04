On April 2, another cowardly terrorist attack killed a Russian journalist.

As a result of an explosion in a café in St. Petersburg, prominent war correspondent, former fighter of the Donbass militia Vladlen Tatarsky fell victim to the assassination.

The terrorist attack was carried out during his meeting with readers. The number of people wounded in the explosion has already increased to 32, ten of them are in serious condition.

According to one of the main versions of the investigation, the explosive was hidden in a statuette, which was presented to Tatarsky by a woman from the audience. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia reported that she was identified as Daria Trepova. The suspect in the murder of Vladlen Tatarsky was detained.

On the morning of April 3, another terrorist attack hit the city of Melitopol, the capital of the Russian Zaporozhye region. A car was blown up in the city center during morning rush hour, when local residents were driving to work. As a result of the terrorist attack the former head of the Akimovka town administration was wounded. Doctors have assessed his condition to be serious.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Nazis also shelled Melitopol with US-made HIMARS and Ukrainian Vlkha MLRS. A peaceful quarter of the city was shelled with cluster munitions. The local locomotive depot and civil infrastructure were damaged. At least six civilians suffered wounds of varying severity.

At least 120 strikes targeted the settlements of the DPR over the past day. At least 20 MLRS missiles and 23 155 mm shells were used by the Ukrainian military. Several civilians were wounded.

Ukrainian formations also shelled border villages in the Russian Kursk region. Seven civilians were wounded in one of them. In the Belgorod region, Ukrainians struck at an agricultural enterprise and residential buildings in a border village.

While the helpless Kiev regime continues to organize terrorist attacks against civilians, Russian fighters are grinding through hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers daily in a fair fight on the Donbass front.

A few hours after the murder of Vladlen Tatarsky, Wagner fighters hoisted a Russian flag with the name of the war correspondent above the city administration building of Bakhmut. This day the city came under control of Russian fighters.

The banner was handed over to the Wagner fighters by the head of the PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin. He recorded a video message against the background of the administration building, which confirms that the city center was moped up and is currently controlled by the Russians.

Over the past week, the situation on the various fronts in Ukraine has not undergone significant change.

Wagner fighters have significantly intensified the onslaught on Ukrainian positions in the city of Bakhmut. While the Ukrainian military has reinforced the grouping on the outskirts, furiously fighting to prevent the Russians from encircling the city, Wagner has relied on direct assaults on the city streets.

In the north of Bakhmut, after taking control of the non-ferrous Metals Plant, Wagner’s assault groups continue mop operations in the industrial zone and adjacent territories. Clashes broke out in the Selische district along Levanevsky Street.

In the center of the city, after taking control of the central market area, Russian fighters stormed Ukrainian positions along Nizhnyaya Street. Fighting is approaching the city administration district.

In the south of Bakhmut, the districts of Sobachevka and Budenovka came under full Russian control. Wagner fighters moved the front to the north of Shirokaya and Mariupol Streets, approaching the city center from the south.

Outside the city, in the areas of Krasny, Khromovo and Orekhovo-Vasilevka, the front line has not changed. Fighting continues for control of key positions and for the route to Konstantinovka.

The head of the US General Staff claimed that about 6 thousand permanent Wagner contractors and between 20-30 thousand former prisoners recruited in the ranks of the PMC are fighting in Bakhmut. Whether this is true or not is unknown; but it is clear that they are fighting very effectively. In turn, the head of Wagner Prigozhin previously stated that the Ukrainian army had concentrated a grouping of up to 80,000 fighters in nearby settlements. To date, they have achieved no success.

Despite the sharply deteriorating weather conditions, Russian troops continue their advance north of Avdiivka, attempting to destroy the Ukrainian strongholds in the forest area south of Novobakhmutovka.

Amid the increasing risk of encirclement, the Ukrainian authorities banned journalists and volunteers from entering Avdiivka. City services were evacuated. Mobile phone communications were reportedly cut off in the city to prevent pro-Russian citizens from reporting data on the location of Ukrainian positions on the streets.

In recent days, Russian units managed to advance in Marinka. After being surrounded from two sides, the Ukrainian forces were forced to retreat from the strongholds in the church and some administration buildings in the central district of the city.

Ukrainian facilities came under another massive attack by Russian missiles and drones.

Over the past day, at least six explosions thundered in Kharkov. Some military targets in the Sumy region and in the city of Slavyansk were destroyed. A power facility was hit in Kramatorsk. Several Russian missiles struck Zaporozhye. Local authorities reported that an infrastructure facility was damaged. Local sources also reported explosions in the Chernihiv and Poltava regions.

South Front

Wagner controls 80% of Artemovsk. Military Summary And Analysis 2023.04.03