Russia Outlines the Programme of Work of the Security Council for April

Vassily Nebenzia: It is a pleasure to see you all on the first working day of the Russian Presidency in the UN Security Council. Allow me to briefly update you on what we are planning for the month, week by week.

At 11:30 am today, we adopted the program for the month of April. It was preceded by the regular traditional PR breakfast where we discussed it. No official Council meetings are planned for the first week of our Presidency. Still, at 10:00 am on 5 April we intend to host in our national capacity an Arria-formula meeting entitled “Children and armed conflict: Ukrainian crisis. Evacuating children from conflict zones”. You know that this issue is being discussed in many fora including at the UN and we want to dispel some misgivings and propaganda over that issue that has been waged by certain countries.

We also plan to have three long weekends in April because of religious holidays on 7 April (the Catholic Good Friday), 14 April (Orthodox Good Friday), and 21 April (Eid al-Fitr).

We will resume our official work next week on Monday, 10 April straight away with our first signature event – open debate on threats to international peace and security “Risks stemming from violations of the agreements regulating the export of weapons and military equipment” with USG Izumi Nakamitsu as a briefer. We strongly believe the topic of the discussion is timely and relevant. We do hope the open debate with a broad participation of member states will provide an opportunity to discuss ways to address risks to international peace and security stemming from violations of the agreements and multilateral understandings with regard to regulating the export of weapons and military equipment. We expect participants to consider the negative consequences of non-compliance by Member States with their obligations in arms and ammunition transfers and identify ways to improve mechanisms for controlling exports of weapons and military equipment. Just for your information, we do not intend to focus the discussion on some specific country- or regional context, but rather discuss the issue from an arms control perspective. You may have seen this already from the concept note that we circulated this week.

No meetings are scheduled for Tuesday, 11 April.

On Wednesday, 12 April we will hold a regular briefing followed by consultations on the situation in Mali and the work of MINUSMA (UN Multidimensional Mission in Mali) with SRSG El Ghassim Wane, who will present the SG report.

On 13 April, in the morning session, we will have a briefing followed by consultations on Columbia with SRSG Carlos Ruiz Massieu as a briefer presenting the SG report, as well as the PBC Chair.

We will resume SC activities next week and discuss Yemen on 17 April. We plan to hear the briefings by SRSG Special Envoy Hans Grundberg and OCHA ASG Joyce Msuya. We also expect Head of UN Mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement, RCC Chair Gen. Michael Beary to participate, per established practice, in consultations.

On 18 April, we will have a briefing on the work of UNSMIL (UN Support mission in Libya) and Libya sanctions followed by consultations with SRSG Abdoulaye Bathily (VTC) as a briefer and Chair of the 1970 Sanctions Committee Amb. Kimihiro Ishikane of Japan presenting the periodic report of this subsidiary body.

On 19 April, we will have a briefing followed by consultations on Great Lakes Region. Special Envoy Huang Xia will present the SG report. And in the case of Colombia we will have the PBC Chair as a briefer.

In the afternoon session of the same day, April 19, we will have consultations on the work of MINURSO (UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara) with PESG Staffan de Mistura and SRSG Alexander Ivanko as briefers.

No meetings are scheduled for 20 April.

As announced earlier, we expect H.E. Mr.Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, to arrive in New York later in April.

He will be chairing our second signature event on 24 April, which is an open debate on maintenance of international peace and security “Effective multilateralism through the defense of the principles of the UN Charter”. The SG has confirmed his participation as a briefer. We plan to have a comprehensive and strategic forward-looking discussion on the formation of a new multipolar world order based on sovereign equality, equal rights and self-determination, justice and security, friendly relations and cooperation between nations with full respect for the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, where the UN is able to act as a central mechanism for coordinating the interests of member states and their actions to achieve the goals of the UN Charter. We encourage Member States to consider ways how we can build a truly multipolar world while maintaining the global balance of power and ensuring the conditions for humanity’s steady advance based on a unifying and constructive agenda.

Minister Lavrov will also chair the open debate on the Middle East on 25 April with Special Coordinator Tor Wennesland (VTC) as a briefer. The meeting will provide us with a good opportunity to discuss a complex dynamics in the region, focusing first on a stagnation of the Palestinian-Israeli settlement and escalation of tensions.

On 26 April in the morning, we will hold briefing and consultations on Haiti with SRSG Maria Isabel Salvador, who will present the SG report. As I understand, this will be her first briefing to the Security Council. The UNODC Director-General, Ghada Fathi Waly, is also expected to brief.

This is beyond the SC official program of work, but I would like to mention this for scheduling purposes: on 26 April in the afternoon, we intend to convene a bi-monthly informal interactive dialogue on humanitarian situation in Syria.

Also on Syria, on 27 April we will have a combined discussion on both Syria political and humanitarian files in briefing and consultations. We expect Special Envoy Geir Pedersen and OCHA USG Martin Griffiths to brief the Council and to present the SG report.

In the afternoon session, we will have a briefing on Kosovo with SRSG Caroline Ziadeh briefing the Council and presenting a periodic report on the work of UNMIK (UN Mission in Kosovo).

As for the informal wrap-up, we are thinking of 28 April. We will confirm the date at a later stage. I think this will also be the date when we have an opportunity to meet again beside from regular stakeouts that I pledge I will try to adhere to.

Q: I have two questions. The first one is what is your comment to those who suggest that Russia should not be President of the Security Council because of the war in Ukraine? And the second one is we’re seeing the succession of several European leaders to China to visit President Xi. Do you think it can be useful to find a path through the negotiation table? Do you think can play a key role even here at the UN to facilitate a negotiation and a solution to the conflict? Thank you so much.

A: On the first question, we hear these comments. Of course, some countries are pretending they can decide on their own will whom they want or do not want in the chair of the Security Council. As long as the current world order with the UN and the Security Council stands, there will be no change in the rules of procedure. And the order of the Presidency is well defined. It’s not for them to change. I also heard comments that Russia should be an honest broker in the Presidency of the Security Council. I think that nobody could reproach us for not being one when in the Presidency (which can easily be checked) unlike some countries who come up with such claims, while not always being honest brokers themselves. I’m not even talking about the comment of the American PR whose Presidency of the Security Council was – and I recognize it when this is the case – professional. But some of their predecessors didn’t do likewise. They played with the rules of procedure of the Security Council and basically trampled on the Council’s rules.

I also hear comments, heard comments from an outstanding and chief European diplomat, Joseph Barrel, who recently distinguished himself with comments and statements that made him a truly international star invoking the 1 April Fool’s Day. On that I will not comment much. I will only ask a rhetorical question. Who’s talking?

I did not answer your second question. I will come to it.

Q: A quick follow-up if I can. You said you’re going to follow the rules of procedure. You’re well aware of the provisional rules of procedure of the Security Council better than me. Rule 20 says that during the consideration of a particular question with which the member he [President] represents is directly connected, he shall indicate his decision to the Council to recuse himself. Basically, if that particular issue is something that you’re directly involved in, and it’s up to you, as the President to decide that. So if the issue of Ukraine comes up this month, there’s the provision for you then to hand the Presidency for that subject over to Switzerland.

A: No. Why not? If you put the question this way, then I think the countries that are on the Security Council should also withdraw from that discussion, and namely three members of the P5 who are directly involved in the situation, which you are alluding to.

Secondly, I would like to remind that in 2003, both UK and US were Presidents of the Security Council in September and October consecutively. Nobody raised the question of their legitimacy to hold the Presidency, and nobody put on the table the question that they withdraw from discussing the issue that was perhaps the most topical and hot then.

Now, coming back to what I was asked about China. I wish it could be the case, but I have strong doubts that the European leaders, with their position on the Ukrainian crisis, could come to anything sensible and meaningful when they visit China. We more or less know their rhetoric and narrative. We know what they will say and what they will demand from the President Xi. I think that the balanced Chinese position on the issue will not allow them to go from Beijing with what they consider, in their view, tangible.

Q: Regarding your Aria meeting on Wednesday, you’ve already said to us that this isn’t intended to be a defense of President Putin’s ICC arrest warrant. Can you tell us who will be briefing on Wednesday? And then regarding the Ukraine grain deal, you said in an interview with TASS on Friday that you expect concrete results by May 18. And if that doesn’t happen, the UN will have to acknowledge a few things about Western sanctions, but you didn’t say that Russia would withdraw from the deal. So if May 18 comes around and Russia doesn’t get what it wants, will the deal continue?

A: It’s not me who decides. As you understand, we’ve been saying consistently that the deal is not working. The second part of the deal, which concerns the Russian export of food and fertilizers is not working 100%. Despite all the efforts the Secretary-General and Rebecca Grynspan are undertaking, which we recognize, we are where we are. And I cannot predict what happens in 60 days, where we said we expect a breakthrough. As I said, it’s not my prerogative to give you even heads-up on that, but let’s see what happens on the 18 May and what progress we can achieve by that date.

On Arria meeting, you will learn the name of the briefs very shortly today in the second part of the day because it’s being coordinated with Moscow and we’ll come with the final list shortly.

Q: And have you received any pushback from any of your colleagues on the Security Council regarding your Arria?

A: Not really. Look, Arria-formula meetings are meetings that provide for the participation of all Council members. If we see somebody is missing, of course, we will do likewise when they have their own Arria meeting on whatever topic. We participate in every Arria that our colleagues, especially those who are not in agreement with us on many issues, conduct. And we never miss any unless they make the first move.

Q: One question and then a follow-up. There’s a great deal of concern about the arrest of American Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich. And we’d like to hear from you about what you think in terms of responding to the US. And many journalist organizations request to release him. And then the second question is just since your Foreign Minister will be coming at the 24-25, the end of April, do you expect any kind of possible meeting with US Secretary of State Blinken, as they both did a pull-aside in early March in India?

A: I think that depends on two factors. First, where Secretary Blinken will be at that time, and on his ability and willingness to meet with our Foreign Minister. We never, ever (and we stated it at numerous times), run away from whatever meetings with those people who want these meetings. If Secretary Blinken would like to have a meeting, of course the space will be provided. If he doesn’t, then it’s irrelevant.

Q: Foreign Minister Lavrov would want one if it’s possible, wouldn’t he?

A: Well, if such a meeting is requested, I presume that Minister Lavrov will be ready to meet Secretary Blinken. But for that, we need at least one condition. A willingness to meet.

On Gershkovich. I’m not an investigative body. Believe it or not, but we have the division of powers in Russia. He was arrested on charges of espionage. The investigation is going on. We hear statements coming from the West. Today, Secretary Blinken talked to Minister Lavrov on that issue. But that will be decided not by Minister Lavrov or Secretary Blinken, but by the investigation and the evidence that the investigation could provide for the court. That’s all I can say on this.

On the same topic, I would like to say that yesterday there was an assassination of a Russian blogger and journalist whose nickname is Tatarsky, his real name is Fomin. The suspect was apprehended and she basically pleaded guilty. We heard no reaction to that crime from the international community, the UN or journalist organizations. We still consider it to be selective to a large extent when assessing what happened to journalists here and there.

Q: We’ve all covered that story.

A: I appreciate it. But not a single word from those organizations that should have commented on it. And they would have commented on it if had not been a Russian journalist.

Q: A couple of follow-ups to what you’ve said on Evan Gershkovich. Russian authorities said that they caught him red handed. Can you show the world the evidence that Evan was providing information to a government rather than publishing it in articles in the Wall Street Journal, as any journalist would do? And apparently he has not been granted consular access and a visit with his lawyers. Why is the Russian government refusing to do that? Secondly, a follow-up on what you just said about the assassination of the Russian blogger. You said that the suspect was apprehended and she pleaded guilty. Did she appear in court?

A: No. Perhaps legally, that’s not the correct phrase. You plead guilty in the court, of course. She basically confirmed that it was her who brought the explosive device to the cafe, where the public and the victim were.

Q: And did she know that it was an explosive device?

A: That the authorities that do investigation have to find out.

Q: And just a third follow-up on your Presidency. The US Ambassador told us this morning that she expects the Russian Presidency to be professional, but she also said that the US expects Russia to be spreading disinformation about Ukraine. Could you respond to that?

A: I would agree with the first part of that statement. I think Linda [Thomas-Greenfield] was correct, and I hope that was not a question, but a statement, that she expects us to act professionally as Presidency of the Security Council, which she had a chance to make sure of when we were Presidents last time, and that was her first Presidency with us as chairs of the Security Council. So I will not disappoint you on that. On the second part, that we will use the Presidency to spread disinformation about Ukraine, that’s a statement that is in vein with the Western narrative that Russia does nothing but spreads disinformation about Ukraine. In fact, we think it is just the opposite. And among the disinformation that the Western media and Western official are spreading is the situation of Ukrainian children who were allegedly kidnapped from Ukraine and brought to Russia against their will. And this is just one aspect, but the Arria-formula meeting, which I hope you will follow, is intended to dispel this narrative and the so-called Russian disinformation of the issue. There are many others, of course, but I will not stop here to cite all of them.

On Gershkovich, you said, could you provide evidence? No, I can’t, because I’m not an investigative body and I do not have information on the details and the essence of accusations as to consular access. Well, I think that according to consular and diplomatic traditions, it will be provided, but at what stage and when, I also have no idea. That is for the authorities in Moscow to decide.

