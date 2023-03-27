Cuba: 6,164, 876 Cubans Exercised Their Right to Vote

Alina Balseiro, president of the National Electoral Council (CEN) of Cuba, informed the press of the preliminary results of the 2023 national elections held this Sunday, March 26.
The day began with a basic part of 8 120 072 voters, of which 6 164 876 exercised their right to vote, 75.92% of the electoral roll.
Of the ballots cast, 90% were valid and 72% of voters voted for all nominated candidates. The 470 nominees were elected deputies to the National Assembly of People’s Power, the country’s highest legislative body.
Of the total number of ballots deposited at the polls, 90.28% were valid.
Blank ballots accounted for 6.22% of the total, and 3.50% were annulled.
Of the total valid votes cast, 72.10% were votes for all, and 27.90% were selective votes.
The president of the CEN informs that it was a day without incidents in which an electoral atmosphere, discipline, transparency and adherence to truth were appreciated.
Preliminary results will be given once the processing of information is completed.
Alina Balseiro president of #CENCuba, informs the press the preliminary results of the “EleccionesNacionales2023 processThe day began with a basic part of 8 120 072, 6 164 876 Cubans exercised their right to vote, which represents 75.92% of the electoral roll.
90.28% of the total number of ballots cast were valid.
Blank ballots accounted for 6.22% of the total and 3.50% were annulled.
Of the total valid votes cast, 72.10% were votes for all and 27.90% were selective votes.
Preliminary results provided by CEN president Alina Balseiro, validate the election of the 470 candidates proposed, as deputies to the highest organ of State power with more than 50% of the valid votes cast by voters
The #EleccionesNacionales2023 process culminates with the constitution of the National Assembly of People’s Power, the election of its leadership, which is in turn the leadership of the Council of State and other members of this body, President and Vice President of the Republic,next April 19