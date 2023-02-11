US Plans Plunder of Africa for “Green” Revolution

Journalist Jeremy Loffredo joins The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal to discuss deals hashed out at the recent US-Africa Summit to open African nations up to heavy mining by US corporations seeking minerals necessary for electric vehicle and smartphone batteries. Loffredo discusses the prevalence of slave labor conditions in these mines, and the demand by US corporations for weakened labor regulations in nations like Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Strange Death of Popular African Leader, John Magufuli

Journalist Jeremy Loffredo joins The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal to discuss the unusual death of the hugely popular and nationalistic Tanzanian President John Magufuli. After fighting for control over his country’s nickel deposit and challenging the World Health Organization’s pandemic dictates, Magufuli disappeared, only to be pronounced dead two weeks later. He was replaced by an acolyte of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.