Brazil: Lula Purges the Police Force in 18 States

Brazil’s government made major changes to the Federal Police commands of 18 states on Thursday. 26 of the 27 Federal Highway Police superintendents were also dismissed.

Leandro Almada, with the Federal Police since 2008, will take over the Rio de Janeiro superintendence. He was responsible for the inquiry into the attempt to obstructed the investigation into the death of councilor Marielle Franco and Anderson Gomes.

Almada’s investigation concluded that military police officers tried to disrupt investigations into Marielle’s killing.

Among those dismissed at the Federal Highway Police in Bahia, was Virgilio de Paula Tourinho who was summoned by the Electoral Justice during the runoff election due to operations that made it difficult for voters to cast their ballots in the PT stronghold state.

The changes were published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday night.

Lula had already made changes to the Federal District’s police structure on January 8th, following the attacks on the Planalto Palace, National Congress and Supreme Court.

Kawsachun News with information from Folha de S.Paulo