Human Trafficking in Ukraine: Illegal Organ Harvest

“Every Day We Were Working Like Frankenstein’s Slaves”
Few things in our world are so horrifying as human trafficking. It’s a worldwide scourge, and according to some reports, Ukraine is one of the worst hot spots for the abduction/kidnapping of people for use in the sex trade or for illegal organ harvest. Even the US State Department admits that “The Government of Ukraine does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking” though it claims that Kiev is “making significant efforts to do so.”
Wikipedia even states that “Ukraine is a source, transit, and destination country for men, women, and children trafficked transnationally for the purposes of commercial sexual exploitation and forced labor,” though it does not delve into the terrifying world of black-market organ harvesting.
This topic, however, has been covered in-depth in Russian media, which has reported since at least 2014 about the activities of so-called “black market transplantologists” — foreign doctors who harvest organs from mortally wounded Ukrainian soldiers and from civilians who may, or may not, have given consent.
While news of illegal organ harvesting in Ukraine did trickle into western mainstream media before the Maidan coup, in recent years this horror is dismissed as “Russian disinformation” and mainstream media remains mostly silent on the issue, though it does report about the sex-trafficking of Ukrainian women, which is neatly blamed on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
In this investigative series, we will explore what Russian media has reported about human trafficking in Ukraine, and you can decide for yourself whether it’s true or just “propaganda” as western media insists.
Organ harvesting in Ukraine — “gift of life” or get-rich-quick scheme?
In early December of 2022, Colonel Vitaly Kiselev of the Lugansk Police in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), told Russian media that a black-market organ harvester from the EU had arrived in the Bakhmut region of Ukraine, where there has been heavy fighting, and therefore, mortally wounded soldiers.
Kiselev told Gazeta.ru that at least one of these people, a Dutch doctor named Elizabeth de Brück was previously in Ukraine, according to an investigation by the LPR, and that she and others in her group harvested organs from Ukrainian soldiers and civilians without their consent, in 2014 and 2015.
You can watch Kiselev’s statement to Russian news media with English subtitles on my YouTube channel:
Kiselev says that the names of several people, including de Brück, were given to authorities by a former officer of the Ukrainian Security Services (SBU) during a confession in 2015. The unidentified man said that he witnessed de Brück and her group removing organs without consent from soldiers, as well as from civilians whose wounds were not life threatening. Other names he provided include John Wesley, Henry Roselfeld and Andrew Milburn, allegedly the founder of Ukraine’s PMC “Mozart” group.
The confession itself is in Russian without subtitles, so I have summarized it here, along with a few translated quotes from the video.
In November of 2014, the unidentified officer says, he and two other members of the SBU were sent to the “Anti-Terrorist Operation zone” (ATO) where they worked with a special medical group which was referred to as the “emergency team.” He and his colleagues had undergone special medical training in Kramatorsk, a city in the northern part of Donetsk Oblast, in what was then eastern Ukraine. Following the training, he says that the SBU officers joined the medical group and were given modern equipment and weapons.
The unidentified officer said they were instructed by a Colonel Mischenko, who told them that their task was to assist and protect the doctors in case a dying soldier wanted to contribute his organs in order to help his family financially, and that this was accepted practice all over the world.
The unnamed officer states, “Our colleague Gennady [Getman] was responsible for getting consent from critically wounded people so their organs were harvested. I was providing protection. For each person I received $170 USD. First, we sent the wounded to special medical centers created in Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk. All their organs were harvested — including eyes, skin, bones. Everything was sent abroad. I don’t know how much their families were paid and if they were paid at all.”
In January of 2015, the unidentified SBU officer says that a professional “transplantologist” named Elizabeth de Brück arrived from the Netherlands to work with them. He claims that he examined her documents and that was how he got her true name. He says that the Dutch woman completely reformed their working style, directing doctors to remove organs regardless of whether the soldiers agreed or not. She often removed organs herself, he says, taking just seven to ten minutes to remove, pack, and send an organ to Kramatorsk.
Well, fascists always have prided themselves on their efficiency…