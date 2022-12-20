Ghana’s Deal with the Devil

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, General Secretary of the Socialist Movement of Ghana, talks about why the country’s latest deal with the IMF will not solve its problems. He explains how Ghana’s resources have not been used for the benefit of its people and the reasons for the debt crisis and inflation.

Ghana is set to sign its 18th deal with the IMF. Kwesi Pratt Jnr, General Secretary of the Socialist Movement of Ghana, spoke to Peoples Dispatch about how each time the country has gone to the IMF for help, its problems have only worsened. He talks about the different kinds of crises Ghana is facing and the alternatives presented by people’s movements and the left for reaching a solution.