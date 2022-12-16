African People’s Forum: U.S.-Africa, How the Peoples’ Struggles Connect

Economic Development as a Human Rights Issue: Recommendations for US-Africa policy reforms
Elias Amare, Imani Countess, Elias Hiruy & Simon Tesfamariam discuss economic development as a human right.
US-Africa: How the Peoples’ Struggles Connect
Eugene Puryear, Paul Sankara, Erica Caines & Nebiyu Asfaw discuss how peoples’ struggles in Africa & the U.S. are connected.
The power of story: Changing narratives to push for policy change
Sean Blackmon, Jaqueline Luqman, Kamau Franklin, Karanja Gaçuça discuss the power of story.
This forum is for the purpose of raising awareness of the mutually destructive effects of the US’s Africa policy. It will chart out the potential futures for a US-Africa relationship that respects Africa’s sovereignty and promotes mutual economic development. This forum will serve as a people-centered space of inclusion and real world solutions that can challenge top-down prescriptive, exploitative and performative approaches.