Zionism is Canada’s Sacred Cow

The Canadian government has embarked on a project to disappear any anti-Zionist narratives and to discredit anyone who expresses them. The Zionist project is now treated as if it were a “protected group.”

The Government of Canada and mainstream media launched a witch-hunt against anti-Zionist speech. A McCarthyite search has been launched for any anti-Zionist sentiments within employees of the bureaucracy and state funding recipients; with the aim for a complete purge of any offenders. I found myself to be at the center of this government sanction last August.

I am a Canadian based Broadcasting Law consultant, specializing in the rights of “defensible groups”’ to employment, access and reflection, in the media sectors. “Defensible Groups,” sometimes referred to as “Protected Groups,” are groups afforded protections or special status under International and domestic laws; this includes Indigenous Nations living under Colonial rule, racialized communities, women, and peoples living with disAbilities. International Treaties such as the UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions (CPPDCE ), the United Nations’ Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP ), the United Nations’ Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD ), as well as domestic constitutions, bills of rights and media and broadcasting laws all offer protection to groups already harmed by society and who are seeking equity. The organization I work for, the Community Media Advocacy Centre , consults with broadcasting commissions around the world, from South Africa to Mexico to Canada, where we intervene to advocate for the broadcasting rights of “defensible groups.” CMAC has been very successful at its work, and that has angered the Zionist lobby.

In 2021, I began to be stalked and harassed online by Zionists in the broadcasting sector in Canada. My anti-Zionist tweets on my private account, and CMAC’s equity work at the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecomunications Commission (CRTC), including on the issue of banning the word “Palestine” at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), were the focus of these attacks. These efforts led to the unjust shutting down of my original account on Twitter .

Last year, after the Black Lives Matter protests and the stories of Indigenous children mass-graves exploded on the world stage, the Ministry of Heritage Canada approached CMAC to help Racialised and Indigenous media workers, academics and their communities, map out an anti-racism strategy for the broadcasting sectors. As soon as we launched the events on our website , Zionists began a campaign to condemn me as an “anti-semite” and, by extension, tar CMAC, and pressure the government to cancel their contract with the not-for-profit.

In September 2022, the Inter-Parliamentary Task Force to Combat Online Antisemitism, a joint Canadian and US project, gathered in Washington for a hearing in the US Congress. Present were Zionist parliamentarians from the UK, USA, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa and the Zionist colony. They called-in executives from Twitter, Youtube, Meta, and TikTok to testify and explain how two accounts were still able to disparage the Zionist colony – the account of Iran’s leader Ayatollah Khamenei, and the account of yours truly, Laith Marouf (check 1:07:00 & 2:11:00 on video) .

Within hours of this congressional hearing, which saw the presence of both Irwin Cutler, Canada’s government “anti-Semitism” tzar, and his daughter, former member of Israeli Knesset Michal Cutler-Wunsch, who is the assembled task force co-chair, I was erased from virtual existence. The “task force” argued to the social media monopolies, that Zionism, a political ideology, must be given the legal protections of a “defensible group”. They argued that although Zionism is not a religion, an ethnicity, a race, or a national origin, it should be given the status of an identity amongst “defensible groups.”

The Zionists know what they are doing is illegal. It is impossible for them to change the definition of “defensible groups” enshrined in the domestic constitutions of the Anglosphere, and International charters. Thus, they pressured the social media monopolies to bypass the courts that would normally protect the rights of citizens to criticize political ideologies and states, and imposed the supremacist and exceptionalist interpretation of Zionism as a protected identity.

All the executives who testified said their corporations are using the definition of “anti-Semitism” as proposed by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), which equates the rejection of Zionism and the crimes committed in its name as hate. Irwin Cutler was one of the driving forces behind including the pro-zionist sections in the IHRA definition.

Following the “Task Force” meeting in the US Congress, Zionist Members of the Canadian Parliament convened three separate sessions of the Canadian Parliament Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage (CHPC) where they discussed my tweets and the work of CMAC, September 27th where Conservative and Liberal MPs started jostling over who is more Zionist than the other, October 7th where Minister of Multiculturalism Ahmed Hussen was present for questioning, and October 23rd where Minister of Heritage Pablo Rodriguez and CRTC Chair Ian Scott were questioned.

In the October 7th meeting, Minister Hussen revealed that the Government has suspended all current funding to organizations who had contracts, and started working with the “anti-Semitism” tzar Irwin Cutler, the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center and the Jewish Public Servant’s Network to force the IHRA definition on all funding applicants. Also during this meeting, MP Housfather, the most prominent Zionist in the Liberal party and the protégé of Irwin Cutler, stated “I think many people don’t know your past history of working with CIJA (the Zionist Lobby) and working with the Jewish Community before your election,” revealing that Hussen was a good Muslim collaborator way before he ever entered politics, and most probably was vetted as an asset. (Min 13:45:00 )

Prior to appearing at the Heritage Committee, CRTC Chair Ian Scott published a statement about CMAC and me on October 17th. It is important to understand the CRTC is a Tribunal with the powers of a Superior Federal Court, created to implement the Telecommunication and Broadcast Acts and issue and monitor compliance for Telecom and Broadcasting licenses. It is a court where interveners present evidence and move legal motions; and you can only appeal its decisions to the Federal Court of Appeals or the Federal Government Cabinet. The Zionist attempts to ban the participation of CMAC at the CRTC on grounds of undesirable speech outside the privy of the Commission would be a direct attack on all the basics of legal procedures, and a usurpation of the core right of Natural Justice and Common Law. Imagine if a lawyer enters a court to deposit motions and evidence on the record, only to be expelled from the court by the judge because of speech outside the court and unrelated to the case, and barring the inclusion of their motions or evidence on the record without examining their validity. This is what is at stake.

During the October 23rd meeting (Min 13:37:00 ), “leftist” New Democratic Party (NDP) MP Peter Jullian whose party is governing the country in coalition with the Liberals, asked Chair Scott about how the Commission would stop CMAC from participation in proceedings; comparing the “threat” of CMAC to the anti-Lockdown Truckers demonstrations. Chair Scott stated that: “if Mr Marouf, or organizations and individuals that held views like that, seek to intervene in a process in the future, and we are aware that they are antisemitic or otherwise preaching hate…it is within the powers of the Commission not to allow their participation.”

Responding to another question, Chairman Scott continued, “a lot of these interveners are critics of the CRTC, and we don’t want to play a role where we could be seen to be repressing their views…lastly I would just say…careful how I would word this, we have ways of influencing it…” Chairman Scott admitted CMAC is a critic of the CRTC, that the Commission can’t look like they are banning a critic; but that they will ban the participation of CMAC on grounds of undesirable speech outside the privy of the Commission; thus contradicting his published statement from October 17th as well as the norms of Common Law.(13:57:00 )

The Zionist lobby succeeded in forcing Heritage Canada to implement the Zionist-created and weaponized IHRA definition of anti-Jewish hate; one that includes criticism of Zionism. Heritage Canada will now require organizations it funds, including Indigenous organizations, as well as media, culture and arts initiatives, to subscribe to a supremacist political ideology and swear allegiance to a foreign apartheid colony, before they can receive any funding. All funding has been frozen to all projects that had any contracts, and now, everyone that received funding, or works for someone who received funding, is having all their virtual existence examined for any criticism of Zionism and the Genocidal Colony it operates.

Now, the Zionist lobby is attempting to usurp the rights of Citizens in Canada to intervene at the CRTC. The political questioning of the Chair, and his acceptance to banish critics, have turned the Commission into a full Censorship Board. The road the Zionists have started on to quash the rights of their critics to speak in public or have a livelihood, is going to end with all citizens of this colony no matter their Cultural background, losing all the fundamental rights they were told they have.

And for that reason, we are raising funds for our Legal Defense Fund . Donations will fund the fight against the implementation of the IHRA at the Ministry of Heritage and the CRTC. If these flagrant attacks on the basic rights of citizens and the core rules of Common Law and Natural Justice are not successfully challenged and become the norm, citizens in Canada will awaken to Zionist Theocratic Rule, where Media is shielded from criticism by a Censorship Board; and eventually this malice will spread to all English countries that practice Common Law.

You can find links to donate, and more information about this campaign on my website: laithmarouf.com

Laith Marouf is an award-winning journalist and political commentator, working in media since 1999. He regularly appears on television and radio, including Radio Sputink, Press TV, Al Mayadeen. He has also published with independent media such as Electronic Intifada, Mint Press, and more.