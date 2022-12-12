The Ukraine Arms Drain: Now and in the Future

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for December 12, 2022.

– Russia continues its war of attrition – focusing on exhausting and overwhelming critical Ukrainian defenses around Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine/western Russia;

– Despite claims that Russian missile stockpiles are depleted, Russia continues carrying out regular, large-scale missile barrages against Ukrainian infrastructure;

– Latest US assistance package for Ukraine continues the trend of dwindling, inadequate support for Ukraine;

– US government procurement numbers over the course of the next 2-5 years indicates that at no time in the near future will the US be capable of producing let alone supplying Ukraine with the number of weapons and ammunition it requires;

– While Russian production data is not available, the fact that Russia’s stockpiles and military were configured for large-scale protracted and intense combat suggests its military industrial output is likewise configured for such demands;

– The Western media is now admitting that Ukraine can neither win, nor is there any moral imperative to ensure that it does…

