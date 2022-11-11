Military Update: Transfer of Russian Troops to Left Bank of Dneiper River Completed

Statement by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation ( 11.11.2022 )

On November 11, at 5 a.m. Moscow time, the operation on the Kherson direction was completed to transfer the group of Russian troops to the left bank of the Dnieper.

All personnel, weapons and military equipment of the group were withdrawn to the left bank.

Total withdrawn from above 30 thousand Russian military personnel, about 5 thousand units of weapons and military equipment, as well as tangible property.

On the left bank of the Dnieper also taken out all Russian military equipment to be repaired. Currently, repair units have begun its maintenance

As a result effective management and coordinated actions Russian units not a single unit of military equipment and weapons on the right bank has been left. All Russian troops are transported to the left bank of the Dnieper.

The formations withdrawn from the right bank and military units of the Russian armed forces occupied engineering-fortified defensive lines and positions.

Despite enemy attempts to disrupt the transfer of Russian troops no losses among personnel, weapons, military equipment and materiel were allowed.

Russian air defense and electronic warfare of the group reflected all attempts to launch missile attacks.

Intercepted 33 rockets of the American multiple launch lamp system HIMARS.

For two day promotion of Ukrainian units in certain areas amounted to no more than ten kilometers. By the fire of Russian artillery, by air strikes and the use of mine-explosive barriers, the units of the Armed Forces were stopped at the distance 30-40 kilometers from the area of crossing the Dnieper River.

Currently, fire damage is being inflicted on clusters of military force and military equipment of the Armed Forces on the right bank of the Dnieper.

Summary of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on the progress of a special military operation in Ukraine ( 11.11.2022 )

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to conduct a special military operation.

In the Kherson direction today at 5 a.m. Moscow time the transfer of Russian troops to the left bank of the Dnieper River has been completed

Not a single unit of military equipment and weapons on the right bank has been left. All Russian troops crossed over to the left bank of the Dnieper.

The formations and military units of the Russian armed forces occupied engineering-prepared defensive lines and positions.

Loss of personnel, weapons, military equipment and material means of the Russian group of troops was not allowed. All civilians who wished to leave the right-bank part of the Kherson region were assisted in the evacuation.

The enemy during the night tried to disrupt the transportation of civilians and the transfer of troops to the left bank of the Dnieper.

During the night of the Armed Forces, five attacks were delivered by rockets of the American multiple launch vehicle system « HIMARS ».

28 rockets shot down by Russian air defense equipment. Five more rockets were successfully rejected for targets by electronic warfare.

Over the past two days, the advancement of the units of the Armed Forces in certain areas amounted to no more than ten kilometers.

Fire of Russian artillery, air strikes and the use of mine-explosive barriers of the unit The Armed Forces were stopped at a distance of 30-40 kilometers from the area of crossings over the Dnieper River.

Barrageous ammunition « Lancet » and multiple launch fire rocket fire per day three American towed M777 howitzers, two infantry fighting vehicles and three enemy pickups were destroyed.

In addition, on minefields more than twenty Ukrainian military personnel, two tanks, two self-propelled artillery installations and three armored combat vehicles were blown up.

In the Kupyan direction three company tactical groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made unsuccessful attempts to launch an offensive from the areas of Yagodnoye, Kislovka and Vladimirovka, Kharkov region. As a result of fire damage, the enemy was stopped and thrown to the original position.

Destroyed more than 120 Ukrainian military personnel, two tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, two armored personnel carriers and five vehicles.

In the Krasno-Limansky direction the active actions of the units of the Russian troops and the preemptive artillery fire disrupted the attack of two motorized infantry companies of the Armed Forces, reinforced by Polish mercenaries, in the direction of the settlements of Chervonopovka and Ploshchanka of the Lugansk People’s Republic.

Enemy losses amounted to up to ninety Ukrainian military personnel and mercenaries killed and wounded, one armored combat vehicle.

In the South Donetsk direction attempts to counterattack the military personnel company in the direction of the village of Sladkoe, Donetsk People’s Republic were suppressed.

Artillery and army destroyed more than 65 Ukrainian military personnel, one tank and four armored combat vehicles.

Operational tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery were hit in a day nine paragraphs management VSU in the areas of the settlements of New Kamenka, Pravdino, Kherson region, Novopetrovka, Ternovy Pody of the Nikolaev region, Ivanovka, Kharkov region, Bakhmut, Kleshcheyevka, and Novosyolka of the Donetsk People’s Republic, as well as 52 artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 176 districts.

In the area of Nikolaev ammunition depot destroyed 28th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces.

During the counterbattery struggle suppressed platoon of American towed howitzers M777 in the area of the village of Zolochev, Kharkov region. In addition, in the area of the settlement of Nevskoye, Lugansk People’s Republic suppressed platoon of Ukrainian self-propelled howitzers « Promotion ».

Firing aviation of the Russian Air Force in the area of the village of Myrovka, Zaporizhzhya region, a Mi-8 helicopter of the air force of Ukraine was shot down.

Air Defense Offered seven unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of the settlements of Golikovo, Krasnorechenskoye, Krivosheevka of the Lugansk People’s Republic, Makarovka, Nikolskoye and Kirillovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Besides, destroyed in the air 32 shells of the American multiple launch rocket system « HIMARS » in the areas of the settlements of New Kakhovka, Korsunka and Antonovka, Kherson region, as well as five American anti-radar missiles « HARM » in the areas of the settlements of Irmino of the Lugansk People’s Republic, Enakiev of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Korsunka and New Kakhovka of the Kherson region.

Total since the beginning of a special military operation destroyed: 333 plane, 174 helicopter, 2486 unmanned aerial vehicles, 388 anti-aircraft missile systems, 6511 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 885 multiple launch rocket engines, 3569 field artillery and mortars, as well as 7166 units of special military automotive equipment.

