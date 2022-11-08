Western Air Defense Arrives in Ukraine: Too Little, Too Late

Ukraine’s deteriorating air defenses are a much larger problem than the Western media is admitting.

– Ukraine boasts of receiving NASAM systems from the US;

– NASAMS have inferior spects compared to Ukraine’s dwindling supply of S-300s;

– Western analysts admit that if the West cannot resupply/replace Ukrainian air defense systems, Russia will be able to establish air superiority over the country;

– Western analysts also admit that the West is incapable of resupplying or replacing Ukraine’s air defense systems.

References:

Reuters – Ukraine receives first delivery of NASAMS air defence systems: https://www.reuters.com/business/aero…

Kongsberg – NASAMS Air Defense System: https://www.kongsberg.com/kda/what-we…

RUSI – The Russian Air War and Ukrainian Requirements for Air Defence: https://rusi.org/explore-our-research…

RUSI – Funding: https://rusi.org/about/support-rusi/f…

CSIS – Can the United States Do More for Ukrainian Air Defense?: https://www.csis.org/analysis/can-uni…