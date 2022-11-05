US Sending Antiquated Gear to Ukraine as Russian Reinforcements Continue to Gather

Update on Russian military operations in and around Ukraine for November 5, 2022

– US assistance to Ukraine increasingly depends on “refurbishing” antiquated weapons kept in storage as current inventories of weapons run low;

– Russian tanks continue to roll out of factories while those in storage are also being upgraded and deployed;

– British state media admits Ukraine faces difficulties in taking Kherson city;

– Russian forces continue preparing for protracted combat while Ukraine races against the clock in terms of energy, economics, and material support for combat operations

