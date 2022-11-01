China’s “Social Credit Score System” – Fact or Fiction?

Western government & the Western media have deliberately lied about China operating a central “social credit score” system driven by political and ideological criteria. However the same Western sources admit upon further examination that this is a myth, that no such system exists, and the multitude of systems China does use are for tracking and punishing what would be considered serious offenses anywhere.

