Ukrainian Power Outages, the US 101st Airborne, and Russia’s Next Big Move

Update on Russian operations against Ukraine for October 23, 2022

– Russian missile and drone strikes continue targeting and crippling Ukraine’s power grid,

– Ukraine is attempting to target a major dam at Nova Kakhkovka to flood the Dnieper River and disrupt Russian supply lines to Kherson city;

– Western analysts admit Ukraine is in a critical situation and risks being completely cut off from its Western sponsors;

– The US is putting pieces in place to set up a buffer zone in Ukraine to prevent Russian forces from taking western Ukraine and perhaps even Odesa to prevent what’s left of Ukraine from becoming landlocked.

