Nord Stream Attacks, New Russia, Mobilization – Russian Ops in Ukraine (Oct. 1, 2022)

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for October 1, 2022
– Russian positions are still under pressure around Lyman and Kopiansk;
– Ukrainian offensives are costing men and equipment Ukraine cannot replace;
– Comparisons to the 1944-1945 Ardennes Offensive still apply;
– Western media admits the lopsided nature of fighting in favor of Russia;
– Russia’s mobilization is negating the one advantage Ukraine had, numbers;
– Attack on Nord Stream pipelines meant to place Europe into inescapable fight with Russia;
– New Russian regions negates constraints of the special military operation and represents a serious escalation in the conflict;
References:
The Duran – Putin’s historic speech finalizes referenda, infuriates Collective West:
Alexander Mercouris (The Duran) – Attacks on Nord Stream Pipelines Escalates Conflict; Russia to Announce Annexation Regions Next Week:
New Eastern Outlook – Blocking Nord Stream 2: To Fight “Russian Dictatorship,” US Dictates to Europe (2018):
https://journal-neo.org/2018/12/19/bl…
New York Times – In Ukraine’s South, Fierce Fighting and Deadly Costs (September 24, 2022):
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/09/24/wo…
Forbes – Slovenia Is Giving Ukraine Some Very Old Tanks. But Age Can Be Deceiving.:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe…
US Department of Defense – $1.1 Billion in Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine (September 28, 2022):
https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases…