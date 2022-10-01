Nord Stream Attacks, New Russia, Mobilization – Russian Ops in Ukraine (Oct. 1, 2022)

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for October 1, 2022

– Russian positions are still under pressure around Lyman and Kopiansk;

– Ukrainian offensives are costing men and equipment Ukraine cannot replace;

– Comparisons to the 1944-1945 Ardennes Offensive still apply;

– Western media admits the lopsided nature of fighting in favor of Russia;

– Russia’s mobilization is negating the one advantage Ukraine had, numbers;

– Attack on Nord Stream pipelines meant to place Europe into inescapable fight with Russia;

– New Russian regions negates constraints of the special military operation and represents a serious escalation in the conflict;

