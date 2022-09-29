DPR Civilians on Why They Wanted a Referendum to Join Russia

My overview of the DPR referendum to join Russia.
It’s mainly the people themselves talking, over the course of 5 days, including door-to-door voting (no, not at gunpoint) and voting in voting stations on the 5th day.
Western commentators would do well to listen to them (but we know they won’t).
Summary:
-they waited 8 years for this
-they are tired of being bombed by Ukraine, they want peace & feel joining Russia will bring this
-they were not intimidated or forced to vote, many (like Syrians) faced potential shelling in order to do so, many volunteered in order to ensure the referendum went ahead
-they’ve long since given up caring what western commentators & “news” say about them (the same who whitewashed Ukraine’s 8+ years of war crimes against the civilians of the Donbass).
For my commentary, see this recent interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UpkiN…
