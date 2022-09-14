Escalate or Grind On? Russian Ops in Ukraine Update for September 14, 2022

Update for Russian military operations in Ukraine for September 14, 2022
– Ukraine’s recent offensive in Kherson remains stalled;
– Ukraine’s advance into Kharkov took place with an absence of Russian forces present;
– Ukraine’s offensive in Kharkov has slowed down as Ukrainian forces meet larger concentrations of Russian and local militia forces;
– Russia hitting Ukrainian electrical infrastructure may signal an escalation beyond its special military operation;
– Ukraine may still launch yet another offensive operation, but likely toward directions with significantly more Russian troops than Kharkov;
– Rumors persist that Russia is receiving drones from Iran and artillery shells and rockets from North Korea
– if true it would enable Russia to either increase the intensity of their operation in Ukraine, or extend it for a longer duration;
