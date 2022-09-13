13-Year-Old on Ukrainian Government Kill List Speaks Out

The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal speaks to Faina Savenkova, a 13-year-old resident of the Lugansk Republic who was placed on the Myrotvorets (Peacemaker) “kill list” of the Ukrainian government after she issued a call to the United Nations for an end to the war she has lived through since 2014.

Meera Terada also joins to provide background on the role of Myrotvorets in the killing of many journalists and doxxing of hundreds of children, and to identify the Ukrainian officials and public figures behind the disturbing website.