Urgent: Witch Hunt by Neo-Nazis in Kharkov, Ukraine



<img class="size-full wp-image-50551 jetpack-lazy-image entered jetpack-lazy-image–handled lazyloaded" style="height: auto; max-width: 100%; margin: 0; padding: 0; border: 0; font: inherit; vertical-align: bottom;" src="https://i0.wp.com/www.struggle-la-lucha.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/BorotbaKharkov.jpg?resize=1080%2C720&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1″ alt=”” width=”1080″ height=”720″ />Borotba banner at a rally outside the Kharkov Regional Administration building in May 2014. Photo: Svetlana Licht.

Borotba (Struggle) is a revolutionary Marxist organization based in Ukraine and the Donbass people’s republics. It has been outlawed by the Kiev regime since the U.S.-backed coup in 2014.

Sept. 10 — Very disturbing news comes from the Kharkov region. Supporters of Borotba report that Ukrainian neo-Nazis have begun massacres of civilians.

From the city of Balakliya, which was occupied by Ukrainian troops yesterday, there are reports that people are being taken away in an unknown direction. We are talking about doctors, public utility employees, and other citizens who continued to interact with the Russian military-civilian administration.

There are eyewitness accounts that militants with neo-Nazi symbols simply grabbed people at their workplaces, and no one saw these people again.

We do not yet have the opportunity to double-check this information, but we have no reason not to trust our supporters.

We fear that Ukrainian neo-Nazis will organize another provocation, as they did in Bucha, and will try to blame the Russian military. Massacres are a common practice of neo-Nazis.

We ask you to spread this information as widely as possible. Perhaps it will save someone’s life.

Translated by Melinda Butterfield

Source