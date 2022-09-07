US Military and Biological Activities in the Asian Region

Vladimir Platov

In recent months, the media of various states have begun publishing more and more revelations about Washington’s aggressive policies, especially in the development and testing of bioweapons, which are banned by international conventions and humanitarian law.

Frankly speaking, the fact that the United States is using such weapons of mass destruction raises no doubt in anyone today. And not only against the backdrop of Washington’s openly militaristic policy in recent decades and its unleashing of numerous military conflicts and wars in various regions of the world, on which the current US military and political elite is trying to make more billions of dollars. But the use of nuclear weapons by the United States in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, whose consequences are still felt by the people of Japan to this day, is not forgotten either.

The apparent involvement of the US in the creation in recent years of a biological weapon such as the coronavirus was also recently reported by Jeffrey Sachs, the US scientist who chaired the coronavirus origin investigation commission of the respected medical journal The Lancet and pointed out that SARS-CoV-2 came from US biotech labs and was not at all “natural.” Therefore, the occasional accusation by the US of other countries’ alleged involvement in the spread of COVID-19 is a clear attempt by Washington to hide its role in developing the coronavirus and to avoid international responsibility, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev said in Tashkent on August 19 at the 17th annual meeting of Secretaries of Security Councils of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries. According to Patrushev, the US, despite repeated demands from the world community, does not intend to ensure the openness and verifiability of its biolabs in various countries.

The undoubted impetus for the uncovering of secret US bioweapons programs was the documentary evidence obtained by Russia during the special operation to denazify Ukraine. In particular, according to such information, US representatives in secret biolabs in Ukraine were preparing to conduct research on the diagnosis of particularly dangerous pathogens, including Ebola virus, were interested in studying cholera, tularemia, plague, Congo-Crimean fever, hantaviruses, whose pathogens they clearly intended to use to subsequently disguise as alleged “natural outbreaks” in their subversive operations against Russia and other adversary countries. This and many other facts have previously been officially reported by the Investigative Committee of Russia, which has launched a legal investigation into such criminal activity by the US.

As the Russian Ministry of Defense pointed out, information obtained during the special operation in Ukraine shows that the Pentagon has recently transferred unfinished bioweapons programs in Ukraine to other countries. In particular, to post-Soviet and Eastern European countries, including Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, the Baltic states and Asia. This poses a direct threat not only to Russia, but also to many other states around the world that could be affected by US provocative activities.

In order to provide the international community with evidence of US and Ukrainian violations of the Biological Weapons Convention, Russia will, at the next meeting of the Parties to the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction, make public the relevant documentary evidence of violation by these two countries of Articles I and IV of the Convention. According to a representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, there are currently more than 50 biolabs modernized using Pentagon funds and controlled by the Pentagon in the immediate vicinity of Russia’s borders, and 336 secret US-controlled biolabs are operating in 30 countries around the world.

As a result, Ukraine and other post-Soviet states have already become a bioweapons testing ground not only for the US, but also for its NATO allies, above all Germany.

But it is not only in the European theater of possible hostilities that the US is actively deploying its secret bioweapons programs, especially since in recent years Washington has listed not only Russia but also China and Iran as its main military adversaries. It should not be forgotten that Japan in the past century was well known as a very active participant in the development of bioweapons due to the activities of the Japanese secret Unit 731 during the Japan-China war (1937-1945) and World War II, as well as other special research by Unit 731 and experiments by Japanese criminals on thousands of Chinese, Koreans, Russians and other nationalities during World War II. Nor should it be forgotten that some members of Unit 731 engaged in the development of bioweapons, including its leader, Shiro Ishii, escaped punishment by fleeing to the US and were taken to the US Fort Detrick base, where the Pentagon’s main biolab, the Walter Reed Army Research Institute, is still located today.

Possible continuation by US military virologists of Japanese Unit 731’s experiments in Mongolia was suspected this spring by the Russian Federal Assembly’s Commission of Inquiry into Biological Laboratories in Ukraine, which noted the fact that more and more evidence of US military and biological activities on Mongolian territory has been emerging recently. And this is causing increasing concern for the security of Russia and the wider Asian region and the Far East, despite an official statement on April 17 by the Mongolian Foreign Ministry denying the presence of US biolabs on its territory. Meanwhile, institutions of the Mongolian Ministry of Health have repeatedly and publicly posted information about cooperation with US military and biological organizations on their websites. For example, the website of the National Center for Zoonotic Diseases still features a report on the 2019 launch of a five-year project to “study” vector ticks and tick-borne pathogens, coordinated by the US Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences (USAMD-AFRIMS). The very USAMD-AFRIMS, which is part of the Pentagon’s global network of overseas medical research laboratories involved in the bioweapons program.

In addition, the Ulaanbaatar Health Authority’s website provides data on cooperation with the German Bundeswehr Microbiology Institute in 2019-2020 for hospitals in the Mongolian capital. But then again, it is in the interests of USAMD-AFRIMS and the Central Medical and Health Service of the Armed Forces of Germany that Ukraine and other post-Soviet states have already become a testing ground for the US bioweapons, as data obtained by the Russian Ministry of Defense during the special operation against the Kiev regime shows.

In July-August 1939, Mongolia became the first country in the world against which a biological weapon developed entirely in Japanese laboratories was used. At that time, the Japanese continuously dumped concentrates of the most dangerous bacteria of glanders, typhoid, cholera and plague into the Khalkhin-Gol and Hulusitai rivers of Mongolia, as a result of which many Soviet and Mongolian citizens fell victim to these inhuman acts of militaristic Japan as part of a project to prepare a biological war against the USSR, China and Mongolia. And it is only thanks to the Soviet Union that this war did not break out.

The United States’ bioweapons program on Mongolian territory in recent years has been a clear extension of Japan’s program. Even the viruses currently “studied” are a modern modification of those that Unit 731 experimented with… And everyone can see clearly whom exactly these viruses are “studied” against – the very citizens of Russia, China, and Mongolia.

A public and detailed investigation into the activities of US secret biolabs is therefore now an urgent task for many countries, as is stopping the creation of bioweapons and punishing those involved.