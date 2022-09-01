2019 RAND Paper Warned US of Failure During Ukraine Conflict

As far back as 2019, US Army-commissioned studies examined different means to provoke and antagonize Russia who they acknowledged sought to avoid conflict. However, they also warned that if Russia was pushed too far, it could trigger an escalation that would spiral out of Washington’s control. Today we are watching this conflict unfold. Just how accurate was the study’s predictions?

