US-China Tensions Over Taiwan Update (Aug 29, 2022) – US Warships in Taiwan Strait

Update on US-China Tensions Over Taiwan for August 29, 2022

After a series of provocative meetings between US officials and Taiwan’s administration in violation of US bilateral agreements with Beijing over the One China policy, the US has now transited warships through the Taiwan Strait. Throughout this series of provocations China has steadily expanded military operations around Taiwan, tightening control over the air and water around the island territory. The US appears unable to recognize the limits of its power and influence and prepared fully to trigger another catastrophic conflict just as it has with Russia over Ukraine.

