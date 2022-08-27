Russian Ops in Ukraine Update (August 27, 2022) – Latest US Military Aid Package “Biggest” Yet

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for August 27, 2022

US to send air defense systems, VAMPIRE laser-guided rockets, Puma UAS and parts for (not additional drones) ScanEagle drones… many of these systems will not reach Ukraine for months if not years. While the Pentagon is trying to convince Moscow it is in this long-term, the meager package reveals the US isn’t capable of sustaining support for Ukraine in the long-term.

