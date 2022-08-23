Kiev’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Criticized for Inciting Ethnic Hatred



Ukrainian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Pyotr Vrublevsky was just chewed out by his hosts who summoned him on Tuesday to officially condemn the ethnic hatred that he incited in their multicultural country the day prior. Kiev’s top diplomat to that Central Asian Republic told local journalists two days after one of his country’s special agents assassinated journalist Darya Dugina that “We are trying to kill as many [Russians] as possible. The more Russians we kill now, the fewer our children will have to. That’s it.”

🇺🇦 Ambassador to 🇰🇿 Petr Vrublevsky on the air: "We try to kill as many of them as possible. The more we kill Russians now, the less our children will have to kill. That's all." Ukrainian diplomacy… Source: https://t.co/6ZJVDMCrig pic.twitter.com/cGYY3oQHhh — Alexander Alimov (@A__Alimov) August 22, 2022

The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that his statement was unacceptable, which the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan – a presidential advisory body – also seconded. Nobody in good conscience could endorse anyone else gleefully talking about committing genocide like Vrublevsky just shamelessly did. If there’s any silver lining to this scandal, however, it’s that it showed just how comfortable that regime’s representatives are talking about the plans that they have for their country’s Russian minority.

Post-“Maidan” Ukraine is controlled by US-backed Neo-Nazis who espouse Hitler’s discredited, hateful, and supremacist theory alleging that someone’s ethno-religious identity at birth predetermines their political views later in life. From this false understanding, they subsequently assert that those who think differently than them supposedly “deserve” to become victims of discrimination, violence, or worse. Vrublevsky’s statement perfectly epitomizes this fascist ideology of ethnic hatred.

It isn’t coincidental that the regime’s top representative to Kazakhstan was the one who was tasked with spewing this hate speech just two days after Kiev assassinated Darya. The US-led West has been trying to sow the seeds of division between Russia and its CSTO mutual defense allies in Kazakhstan since the latest phase of the Ukrainian Conflict began half a year ago. This information warfare campaign is doomed to fail, but that still won’t stop the US’ Ukrainian puppets from trying.

With this perception management context in mind, it’s now clear what Vrublevsky was trying to achieve. His intent was to incite his host’s over 120 ethnic groups against their country’s prominent Russian minority in a desperate attempt to spark a self-sustaining cycle of Hybrid War destabilization for the purpose of provoking chaos in Central Asia. Be that as it is, “Afghan-Emanating Terrorist Threats Have Catalyzed Closer Russian-Central Asian Military Integration”, so this scheme won’t succeed.

Russia and Kazakhstan aren’t just bound together by the CSTO, but also by the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), all three of which collectively constitute the world’s leading multipolar forces alongside BRICS, the last of which Kazakhstan also cooperates with through the BRICS+ mechanism. The global systemic transition to multipolarity is therefore proceeding apace, with the unbreakable Russian-Kazakh Strategic Partnership as one of its core axes.