The Assassination of Alexander Dugin’s Daughter Darya Was a Dastardly Terrorist Attack





Darya’s assassination represents a crossing of the Rubicon in the Ukrainian Conflict whereby Kiev has escalated its terrorist attacks to the point of targeting the family members of civilians who they were duped by fake news into falsely thinking are unofficially very influential policymakers like they seem to have believed that her father is. This targeted assassination that was indisputably influenced by half a decade’s worth of fake news about that philosopher shows the deadly consequences of America’s information warfare campaign.

Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian philosopher and professor Alexander Dugin, was assassinated Saturday evening when the jeep she was driving exploded on a Moscow highway due to what investigators believe was a bomb that had earlier been placed within it. Suspicion is also swirling that her father was the intended target after sources revealed that he was supposed to have also been in the vehicle but decided to return home from the Tradition and History family festival through alternative means at the very last minute. Although no related evidence has yet to be made public, many are beginning to believe that Kiev was behind this dastardly terrorist attack.

Professor Dugin is perhaps the second most “infamous” Russian behind President Putin in the Western imagination after falsely being accused of being akin to a modern-day version of “Rasputin”. According to this artificially manufactured information warfare narrative that’s been spun for over the past half-decade already, that philosopher’s prior works supposedly convinced the Russian leader to restore his former superpower’s influence over the countries that used to comprise the Soviet Union. The reality, however, is that this geostrategic trend was the natural result of his Great Power gradually recovering from its post-Soviet collapse and more confidently defending its national security red lines in Eurasia.

Nevertheless, it serves Western perception managers’ narrative interests to concoct a dramatic conspiracy theory in order to more easily manipulate their targeted audience. Instead of purely remaining in the media realm, however, this false interpretation of geostrategic events ultimately had deadly consequences insofar as successfully convincing the Neo-Nazi regime in Kiev that Professor Dugin supposedly constituted a so-called “threat” that they were therefore felt had to be eliminated no matter what, ergo the assassination attempt against him that ended up killing his daughter instead. This sequence of events leads to several very important conclusions.

First, unsubstantiated allegations like those against Professor Dugin can spread like wildfire if they creatively appeal to their targeted audience’s imagination. Second, this fake news can have very real consequences if it influences folks to carry out acts of violence against the subject being smeared. Third, civilians like he and his daughter who go about their everyday lives are so-called “soft targets” that can be harmed more easily than government figures because they don’t have full-time security services to protect them. Fourth, the Ukrainian intelligence services were obviously monitoring their movements, attempting to penetrate their circles, and thus preparing to strike at a future time.

And fifth, Professor Dugin and his daughter are public figures who accordingly share their event schedules on social media, which in hindsight contributed to this so-called “crime of opportunity” that was planned to be committed through indirect means via the car bomb that was ultimately employed as part of this assassination plot. From this, it can be speculated that the culprit either planted the device while those two were at Saturday’s festival or sometime prior, with it being unclear whether it was detonated via a timer that couldn’t be stopped (hence why it blew up despite the philosopher changing his plans at the last minute) or if it was manually done to deliberately kill his daughter.

In any case, Darya’s assassination represents a crossing of the Rubicon in the Ukrainian Conflict whereby Kiev has escalated its terrorist attacks to the point of targeting the family members of civilians who they were duped by fake news into falsely thinking are unofficially very influential policymakers like they seem to have believed that her father is. The fact that she was still killed despite their presumably intended target unexpectedly deciding to go home in a different vehicle suggests that the perpetrators still decided to go through with their plot in order to at the very least send a message to him and Moscow more broadly that they’ve decided to escalate their US-backed Hybrid War on Russia.

This targeted assassination that was indisputably influenced by half a decade’s worth of fake news about that philosopher shows the deadly consequences of America’s information warfare campaign. It also confirms that the declining unipolar hegemon’s proxies in Kiev are truly state sponsors of terrorism who must accordingly be treated as such by the international community. This dastardly terrorist attack threatens the legitimate rules-based order enshrined in the UN Charter and thus confirms that the US is deliberately sowing the seeds of chaos in a desperate last-ditch attempt to erode Russian morale after the slow but steady advance of its forces over the past half-year of its special military operation.

Tens of billions of dollars’ worth of US-led Western military equipment to Kiev haven’t succeeded in shaping the course of the conflict, which continues to trend in the direction of an inevitable Russian victory despite uncertainty about the exact moment when that outcome will be officially recognized by its opponents. Only the side that’s losing would resort to such acts of terrorism since they clearly lack the conventional capabilities to alter on-the-ground events in their favor. Objective observers can therefore conclude that the US-led NATO proxy war on Russia through Ukraine has failed to achieve its grand strategic objective of crippling that Great Power and might thus be in its final conventional stage.

Russian law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of Daria Dugina. If the Ukrainian trail is confirmed – and this is the version voiced by the head of the DNR Denis Pushilin, and it must be verified by the competent authorities – then we must talk about the policy of state terrorism pursued by the Kiev regime. The facts have accumulated over the years: from political calls for violence to the leadership and involvement of Ukrainian government agencies in crimes. We await the results of the investigation. ~*~ I am forced to read how Dugin and his daughter are mocked. Alexander Gellievich, your tragedy has become the pain of millions. Believe me, it is being experienced by people all over the world as their own. Because people. Humans are mocking it. 2. I woke up at 2 a.m. I don’t know why. I checked my phone on duty. I read the news. I saw footage of Alexander Dugin and his daughter in a burning car. There were all kinds of tragedies. But this one reminded me of something very important: “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they do” (Luke 23:34). It makes me want to ask, “How can they not know?” But the Father will sort it out. 3. those who sneer do a very important thing – they rebuke themselves, they shout about their inhumanity, exposing the abomination of our days. You can’t be for human rights and rejoice in the killing of human beings. It’s a lie through and through. They do this for those who are still enchanted by the creepy false chimera and believe in substituted values. Whose side is the truth on? There is no truth on the side of those who rejoice in the death of a young woman in an explosion. There, the mockers are screaming – it’s time to hear and understand. 4. There is a judgment on earth. And there will be one, I am sure. And there is the judgment of God. I know there will be. We cannot anticipate either one. But finding a way to extend existing legal norms to this informational violence is necessary. It’s not Alexander Dugin who needs this. It is necessary for humanity to stick to the path that leads to the light, not to turn to the road to the precipice. There are laws, and it is time to enforce them. – Maria Zakharova

"…Daria Dugina was investigating closely Bellingcat's Christo Grozev & his connections & revealed a lot of interesting things. …Dasha herself could well have been the target of the killers"https://t.co/fywDKovTmt — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) August 21, 2022

According to #Russian Voice of Mordora channel – Daria Dugin was investigating #Bellingcat Christo Grozev – @dgaytandzhieva has also spoken about evidence fm a Bellingcat whistleblower of infiltration of Moscow power circle – I hope for full investigation of this horrific murder — vanessa beeley (@VanessaBeeley) August 21, 2022