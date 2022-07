The St. Petersburg, Fl. Uhuru House was raided by the state on the morning of July 29th 2022. In addition, a number of movement leaders from St. Petersburg, Fl. to St. Louis, Mo. were harassed, interrogated, placed in handcuff and had their homes raided.

Chairman Omali Yeshitela responds to the FBI attacks on the African People’s Socialist Party and the Uhuru Movement: “We are not retreating, we are building!”