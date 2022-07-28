Russian Ops in Ukraine (July 28, 2022): Ukraine’s “Kherson Offensive,” Battle in the Donbass

Update on Russia operations in Ukraine for July 28, 2022

– US continues sending weapons to Ukraine but in diminished numbers;

– Pentagon overstates impact of HIMARS, omits Russian gains in Donbass;

– Washington DC-based think tank admits Russia is still making gains;

– Best case scenario for Ukraine’s “Kherson Offensive” falls far short of “victory;”

