Russian Ops in Ukraine (July 21, 2022): Pentagon Prefers Fiction Over Facts

Update on Russia Operations in Ukraine for July 21,2022

– Pentagon admits Ukrainian troops are not stopping Russia’s advance;

– Pentagon admits HIMARS cannot “win” a war on their own;

– US allies are repairing Ukrainian equipment Ukraine is not capable of repairing itself;

– Media and US officials float idea of training Ukrainian pilots to fly Western warplanes;

– US claims Russia’s advances are slow and incremental, omitting that Donbass is the most heavily fortified region of Ukraine and yet Russia continues to advance;

References:

US Department of Defense – Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army General Mark A. Milley Hold a Press Conference (July 20, 2022): https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcri…