Ukraine Loses Another HIMARS as Russian Advance Continues

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for July 17, 2022

– Russian forces continue operations against Bakhmut-Siversk defense line;

– Russian forces have reportedly destroyed another HIMARS;

– The Pentagon has been deliberately vague regarding HIMARS performance in briefings;

– Striking behind Russian lines may be possible for Ukraine, but not in the quantities Russia is capable of regarding strikes behind Ukrainian lines;

– Claims that Russia is deliberately striking civilian targets is transparent war propaganda;

References:

US Department of Defense – Senior Military Official Holds a Background Briefing JULY 15, 2022: https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcri…

NYT – Strikes on Civilians Deep in Ukraine Show Russia’s Lethal Reach: https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/14/wo…

Washington Post – Russia has killed civilians in Ukraine. Kyiv’s defense tactics add to the danger.: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/…

Defense Politics Asia (Ukraine map): https://defensepoliticsasia.com/ukraine/ Live UA Map (pro-Ukrainian): https://liveuamap.com/