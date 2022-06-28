Europe Under Foreign Domination

Hugo Farías Moya

It is curious what is happening in Europe today. The old continent, as some call it. The continent that spread around the world what some authors call: Western Christian culture. Today, for the first time in history, it is under the exclusive dominion, not of another continent, but of an imperial country like the United States.

Europe is not even an ally of the United States, it is simply a lackey and slave continent. What has happened to Europe throughout its long history of invasions, genocides, plundering, massacres and extermination of the continents it has invaded?

Let us start with the invasion and genocide of America. Some historians no longer call it: The meeting of two worlds, (what a euphemism for the discovery of America) they simply call it the invasion of America.

The trail of suffering, murder and plundering by the Spanish Crown is sometimes unknown, but if anyone is curious, they can read the book: The Open Veins of Latin America by Eduardo Galeano, which was published back in 1971. That is, more than 50 years ago.

The corsair Christopher Columbus set foot on the land of the continent of Abya Yala, as the indigenous people called it, more than 500 years ago, and it was the beginning of the end for this vast region of America by the Spanish invader.

Hernán Cortés conquered, destroyed and wiped out the Aztecs. Francisco Pizarro, for his part, finished off and bled the Inca empire. Pedro de Valdivia, the executioner of La Araucanía, was the only governor to die at the hands of the local Indians.

The Arauco War has more than 500 years of history and not 300 as some mongers say. In Mexico, in Central America, in South America, this sad story was always repeated. The reason for the invasion was to plunder the gold, the minerals, the land. In the end they bequeathed us the language and the religion. Regarding the latter, it was the misnamed “evangelisation of America” that was never introduced by persuasion, but rather by terror. Do you become a Christian or do we cut off your head? That was the choice for the native inhabitants. Well, we know the response.

Just as Spain bled and exterminated the American continent, Portugal did the same to Brazil, because according to the Treaty of Tordesillas, the kings of Portugal and Spain divided the new continent as booty.

The Portuguese Empire controlled the Azores, Madeira, Cape Verde and São Tomé and Príncipe on the coast of Africa; Cochin, Goa and Colombo on the Indian subcontinent; Macau and Nagasaki in East Asia; Mozambique and Angola in Africa. With all these colonies it produced as much, if not more, terror than the Spanish Crown.

Belgium, for its part, controlled two colonies during its history, the Belgian Congo (now the Democratic Republic of Congo) from 1908 to 1960, and Rwanda-Burundi, from 1922 to 1962. It also had a small concession in China and was co-administrator of the Tangier International Zone in Morocco. Belgium had the distinguished patriot and father of the Congolese homeland, Patrick Lumumba, assassinated and his body and those of his comrades disappeared. In reality, the Belgian Congo was just another estate of King Leopold. The atrocities committed by the colonists on the aborigines are unspeakable.

Another European invader, France, at its peak (1680s), spread over 10 000 000 km², the second largest empire in the world at that time behind only the Spanish Empire. The “second colonial empire” began with the conquest of Algiers in 1830. At its peak, it was one of the largest empires in history: including metropolitan France, the total amount of land under French sovereignty reached 13 500 000 km², with a population of 150 million people in 1939.

Famous are the atrocities committed by that band of murderers and mercenaries called: The Foreign Legion. In fact, France had territories in Africa, South America, the Middle East and Asia.

Similar or worse was England. The most wicked empire in the history of mankind, it is only surpassed by the present empire of the United States. It had colonies in North America, Canada and the USA: in South America, British Guyana and the Falkland Islands; in Africa, it took over Egypt, Sudan, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanganyika, South Africa. In Asia it took over India and Indonesia and in Oceania Australia and Papua New Guinea, among others.

There is no reason to be proud of how they brought “civilisation” to the lands they invaded to tame the “savages”. According to the most lucid historians, Europe’s conquest of these territories by far exceeds 600 million inhabitants.

How did Europe, the world’s first imperial power, come to be dominated by another country?

After the Second World War, the United States became, together with the Soviet Union, the great victorious and occupying powers. The other countries danced to their music. As a result, and for ideological reasons, two major ideological blocs were formed: the countries united in NATO and the second, under the Soviet influence of the Warsaw Pact. Although strictly speaking, the former USSR contributed 80% (22 million of its children) of the dead from the liberation of Europe from Nazi fascism.

NATO was formed by 12 European nations and from 1949 to the present day, afterwards several waves of expansion have taken it to 30 countries. Strictly speaking, it was formed to counterbalance the power of Russia, but afterwards, after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1990, NATO lost its raison d’être. But US expansionism did not end; on the contrary, Russia was encircled by the former Warsaw Pact countries. In short, the countries that Russia liberated from Nazi Germany became its enemies.

After Vladimir Putin warned in all tones that NATO would not be allowed to expand further and place its missiles on the Ukrainian border, NATO continued its dangerous game. Now that Russia has invaded Ukraine, to stop this US warmongering madness, everyone is crowing. In other words, they are not taking responsibility for their reckless actions.