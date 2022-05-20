Katerina Yushenko: First Lady, CIA Asset

Laurent Brayard

Katerina Chumachenko, which is her real name, is the wife of former Ukrainian President Victor Yushchenko (2005-2010), who came to power after a first American coloured revolution, called the Orange Revolution. It took place in the winter of 2004-2005 and was the first attempt by the United States to destabilize Ukraine, but was swept away in 2010 by the victory in the presidential elections of the pro-Russian president Yanukovych, who was elected with the large vote of ethnic Russians from the east of the country. The story of this couple is interesting because it sheds light on the long struggle that has been going on in Ukraine for nearly 20 years, and the slow American undermining of this region that is key to stability in Europe. Let’s follow this lady’s steps… through the corridors of the White House and into the Ukrainian presidency.

CIA agent and key player in the destabilization of Ukraine. Born in Chicago in 1961 into a family of Ukrainian immigrants, she studied at Georgetown University. In the early 1980s, she was recruited by the American intelligence services as the Cold War was coming to an end. She met Yaroslav Stetsko, a close associate of Bandera, who was in exile in the United States and had founded an anti-Soviet organisation, the Anti-Bolshevik Bloc of Nations, ABN (1946), which was headed by the nationalist leader until his death in 1986. Ekaterina worked for this organisation, and from 1985 became an analyst in the US State Department and National Security Council. The following year, she worked in the Human Rights Office and supervised activities towards the countries of Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union. She then served as Deputy Director of the International Department, where she wrote analytical papers for Ronald Reagan himself. In 1989 she moved to the US Treasury and until 1991 worked on the Congressional Economic Committee. She has always refused to talk about this period of her life and her intelligence work for the USA. However, the tracks are clear, they lead to the CIA, but also to Ukrainian and German neo-Nazi circles, courted by the Americans during the Cold War and later recycled in the great manœuvres aimed at undermining Russia’s influence in Ukraine. As soon as the country became independent, she moved to Ukraine, where she created the Ukrainian American Foundation. It was then at the centre of many transactions and operations, notably around USAID, the United States Agency for International Development, managing the distribution of ‘financial aid’, a powerful organisation managed by the American presidency and a huge spy and infiltration machine around the world.

The neo-Nazi affiliations of the future First Lady of Ukraine. She had very close relations with former Nazis, notably the German Lieutenant Colonel Theodore Oberlander (1905-1998), a former officer of the Nachtigall Battalion, a proven Nazi and convinced of having participated in the massacres against Jews and Poles in Ukraine. He was also suspected of war crimes against the Red Army on the Eastern Front, and was a member of the staff of the Liberation Army of the famous Vlassov. He was recycled by the Americans and became, ironically, a member of the West German Parliament (1953-1965), a member of the Bavarian Parliament (1950-1953), in charge in the Federal Ministry for Displaced Persons, Refugees and War Victims in several cabinets of Chancellor Conrad Adenauer. His mentor was the Ukrainian collaborator of Nazi Germany, Yaroslav Stetsko (1912-1986). This character had declared the independence of Ukraine in Lvov (June 1941), attracting the wrath of Germany, as Hitler’s plans had never been to favor this option, but to pressurise Ukraine as a simple occupied territory. As an agent of the Abwehr, the Nazi secret service, he gnawed his teeth in prison but wrote his memoirs, in which he unequivocally described the Muscovite as the absolute enemy… along with the Jew, and even wrote that he approved of the total extermination of the latter and the German methods. He was recycled in view of the danger of an imminent Soviet invasion, and put back in the saddle by the SS (1944). It was then that the UAI was formed, out of the UPA, an army of Ukrainian partisans serving alongside Hitler’s groups, whose HQ was in Berlin. Wounded during a bombing (April 1945), he managed to sneak into the Allied-controlled zone and was soon hired by the American secret service. It was in this milieu that the wife of the Ukrainian president was raised… and propelled into the highest US spheres.

Throughout this period, Katerina was very active in so-called “umbrella” organisations, i.e. under American control, in particular the Heritage Foundation (HF) and Freedom House (FH). She was suspected of embezzling huge sums of money, in particular 242 million Hryvnia (about 7.8 million Euros), funds collected for the project “Hospital for the Children of the Future”. The project never came to fruition and the money vanished into the bank accounts of the president’s wife. As Ukraine’s First Lady, Yushchenko’s wife, she did not neglect business either, investing the corruption money in a restaurant/bar chain and other lucrative businesses. Between 1994 and 1999, she ran the Ukrainian office of a well-known international financial and consulting firm, Barents Group LLC (one of the banks at the heart of “country development” finance), distributing a flood of dollars around the world to maintain or increase American influence. In the course of her rise, a photo appeared, taken in all probability before 1992, at a convention of members of the National Alliance, an American neo-Nazi organisation. She spoke at the meeting and ostensibly gave the Hitler salute…

Parachuted into Victor Yushchenko’s bed. When Ukraine became independent in 1991, she was sent to the country, where she was introduced to the men who mattered at that time. It was on a plane carrying her and her future husband that she met her target for the first time. According to persistent and disturbing assertions, she was placed by the CIA at his side and soon seduced this man by her audacity, who became her husband (1998) and of whom she had three children. Their proximity was made possible by the fact that she was working in Kiev for the Barents group, and that at the same time Yushchenko had become head of the National Bank of Ukraine (1993), especially after the never elucidated death of its previous director, Vadym Hetman. Sentenced to life imprisonment, his assassin later denied his initial confession and Yushchenko, once president of Ukraine, hastened to have Hetman awarded hero status (2005). The hand behind the assassination has never been unmasked. Yushchenko remained for a long time as president of the national bank (1993-2000), becoming, according to the American magazine Global Finance, the 6th best banker in the world (1997). His rise to prominence was meteoric, and he was Prime Minister of Ukraine (1999-2001), when an attempted poisoning occurred and boosted his popularity. The Russian lead was immediately evoked, but never proven, and despite intense investigations, to this day, the person who ordered the poisoning has also not been caught. With his immense popularity, he was in a strong position to win the presidential election, which was marred by fraud. Defeated in a second round, this defeat triggered a huge popular movement, called the Orange Revolution, the first American Maidan (2004-2005). The US later admitted to having spent $65 million on his campaign and the organisation of a new election, in which he was declared the winner this time (20 January 2005). From that time onwards, which heralded the massive support of the Western media, this revolution was presented as a victory for ‘democracy and justice’, enthusiastically supported in the West.

Ukraine’s first lady and Trojan horse. From then on, under his wife’s influence, Yushchenko unrolled a worrying propaganda for the Russian population in the east of the country. An Institute of National Memory was soon established (2005), which worked to rewrite history, generating increasing concern. The couple visited the grave in Paris of the nationalist leader Simon Petliura, who was assassinated in 1926 after commanding a Ukrainian army during the Russian Civil War, which led to atrocious pogroms (at least 80,000 Jews were massacred). In the same vein, collaborators with Nazi Germany were rehabilitated (Bandera, Shukhevich, 2007-2010), and soon designated as “heroes of Ukraine”. She herself became involved in historical revisionism by supporting the Ukrainian myth of the Holodomor. In this rewriting of history, the great famine caused by Joseph Stalin’s delusions was allegedly a genocide against the Ukrainian people. If the famine did kill about 5 million Ukrainians, it is to forget that it affected all the agricultural regions of the USSR, killing 5 million more victims. This is precisely the Ukrainian lie: the famine was not aimed at these people. To hammer home this non-truth, Yushchenko introduced a day of remembrance for the victims of the famine and political repression (celebrated on 26 November), and then the Ukrainian genocide was voted in the Rada (2006). Ridiculously, Ukraine even started criminal proceedings against the perpetrators (2009), all of whom are obviously dead, a first in judicial history. . She herself was awarded the Truman-Reagan Medal of Freedom for ‘her long-term work in which Mrs Yushchenko has dedicated herself to disseminating the truth about the crimes of the communist regime, primarily the Ukrainian hunger genocide of 1932-1933’ (2008). As she was still an American at the time of her husband’s election, which created a disturbing situation to say the least, she was belatedly naturalized and gave up her American passport (2005). Her husband, the first, even went so far as to start negotiations for Ukraine’s accession to NATO (2008), triggering a ‘gas war’ between that country and Russia. This American plan, which was very dangerous for stability in Europe, led to the Russian intervention in Ukraine last February.

From rout to discreet, golden retirement. Under her husband’s presidency, Ukraine reached a level of corruption never seen before. The country was taken over by powerful oligarchs and various lobbies, including bankers, and saw the rise of characters who got fat on the backs of the population, such as the famous Tymoshenko, the Queen of Gas, or Poroshenko, the King of Chocolate. Having not initiated the slightest reform in his country, except on the ideological level, abandoning his people in a sclerotic, sick and divided country, he was to suffer a Dantesque electoral defeat, garnering as incumbent president only 5.45% of the vote in the first round. Swept aside by the Ukrainian people, the whole American system and the millions of dollars invested went out the window. And this time, by a real democratic response from the Ukrainians: the vote. The American response was not long in coming in 2013-2014: ‘the Revolution of Dignity, Euromaidan’. Unpopular, but rich, he tried to hang on to politics, criticizing the cancellation of the titles of heroes, collaborators of Nazi Germany (January 2011). In vain, the rout continued with his party Our Ukraine, garnering in the parliamentary elections a score of 1.1% (2012). He was even dismissed from his own party (9 February 2013), for “treason”, but involving the courts, he had this decision overturned and regained his position. This was a stupid and futile decision, as he could not regain the confidence of his militants, let alone the Ukrainian people (March). The couple then disappeared, only to appear here and there from time to time,

He took a stand in favor of the Maïdan (2014), and supported the presidential candidacy of the former boxer, Vitali Klitschko. An unfortunate supporter, his candidate was defeated. He flourished again in banking circles, appointed to the Board of Directors of Alpari Bank (May 2018). In the 2019 presidential elections, he supported another defeated candidate, Petro Poroshenko, and was then threatened by a court case over the dismemberment of presidential assets, particularly a presidential residence. The case was dismissed. Together with former presidents Kravchuk and Kuchma, he signed an appeal to recall that the nuclear powers had guaranteed the territorial integrity of Ukraine, while depriving it of nuclear weapons at the time (implying that these madmen could use them now), cynically accusing Russia of being solely responsible for the destabilisation of Ukraine… Recently, the couple took a stand against the “invasion of the Russian fascists”, they who all their lives have been faithful allies of a Ukraine that has largely and ostentatiously indulged in the cult of Nazi heroes, past and present, from the Ukraine of the UPA to the retaliation battalions of the ATO operation.

In the West, the photo of the former Ukrainian first lady making the Nazi salute regularly disappears… from the internet, especially from Google. But the Russians have invented… Yandex!