The tragic mass shooting in Buffalo New York was carried out by an extremist with an ideology stemming from modern-dayNAZlSM practices most openly in Ukraine.

Just as Western support for extremists in Syria blew back in the form of global terrorism, its support for |\|AZlS in Ukraine is emboldening and encouraging their toxic ideology worldwide.

References: Seattle Times – In Buffalo and some other mass shootings, a shared racist belief (discusses black sun insignia on killer’s manifesto): https://www.seattletimes.com/nation-w…

Getty Images – Ukrainian soldier with black sun insignia: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FNLQiQXXI…

CNBC – U.S. House passes $40 billion Ukraine package to provide military, humanitarian aid: https://www.cnbc.com/2022/05/11/house…

UN – 2014 vote on “Combating glorification of |\|AZlSM”: https://www.un.org/en/ga/third/69/doc…