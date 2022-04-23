The Project for a New American Century and the Age of Bioweapons: 20 Years of Psychological Terror

Matthew Ehret

A little over 20 years ago, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) conducted a military exercise that involved a “hypothetical scenario” of hijacked planes flying into both the Pentagon and the World Trade Center.

One year later, on October 24-26, 2000, another “hypothetical” military exercise was played out featuring an airline crashing into the Pentagon killing 341 people followed by yet another May 2001 Department of Defense “hypothetical scenario” which saw hundreds of medical personnel training for a “guided missile in the form of a hijacked 757 airliner” crashing into the Pentagon.

What arose from the smoke and debris of September 11, 2001 was unlike anything the sleeping masses or international community expected.

The shock effect so traumatized the masses that quite suddenly, citizens found themselves willing to give up their liberties at home while acquiescing to any retaliatory action desired by their government abroad. The scale of horror was so great that the international community banded together and showed their love and solidarity towards America in the wake of the tragedy with candlelight vigils across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Russia and South America. Humanity’s natural tendency to embrace and aid our fellow man in times of crisis expressed itself like a bright light in a world of confused darkness and a hope for a durable peace awoke in the hearts of many.

Alas, as the world came soon to discover, that hope was short lived.

The Neocon Takeover of America

Police State measures grew swiftly with Ashcroft’s Patriot Act of 2001. It is a mistake to call this Ashcroft’s bill however as none other than Joe Biden pointed out that his 1995 Omnibus Terrorism Bill drafted in the wake of the first WTC bombings was the origin of the Ashcroft variant. Biden felt no shame stating publically “I drafted a terrorism bill after the Oklahoma City bombing. And the bill John Ashcroft sent up was my bill.”

While a new type of regime change war was created abroad, dangerous protocols for Cheney’s “Continuity of Government” were set into motion and with these procedures, new mandates for Martial Law were created amplifying the powers, financing and deployment of U.S. military capabilities both within the USA “under crisis conditions” and around the world. It didn’t take long for citizens to begin recognizing stark parallels to the earlier Nazi-run inside job of 1933 when the German Reichstag was burned down and blamed on the communists.

Governments that had no connection to 9/11 were swiftly targeted for destruction using false evidence of “yellow cake” produced in the bowels of MI6, and a broader unipolar military encirclement of both Russia and China was set into motion which President Putin called out brilliantly in his famous 2007 Munich Security Conference Speech.

Of course this should not have been a surprise for anyone who took the time to read the Project for a New American Century manifesto published in October 2000 entitled Rebuilding America’s Defenses’ (RAD).

Under the Chairmanship of William Kristol and co-authored by John Bolton, Richard Perle, Dick Cheney, Robert Kagan, Paul Wolfowitz, Elliot Abrams, and Donald Rumsfeld, RAD stated that to “further the process of transformation, even if it brings revolutionary change, is likely to be a long one-absent some catastrophic and catalyzing event- like a new Pearl Harbor”. Going further to describe its Hobbesian agenda, the cabal stated that “the Cold War was a bipolar world; the 21st century world is- for the moment at least- decidedly unipolar with America as the world’s sole superpower”.

While much has been said about the “inside job” of 9/11, a lesser appreciated terrorist act occurred over several weeks beginning on September 18, 2001 killing five and infecting 17 in the form of envelopes laced with bio-weaponized anthrax.

The Age of Bioweapons and PNAC

This anthrax attack led quickly into the 2004 Bioshield Act with a $5 billion budget and mandate to “pre-empt and defend further bioweapon attacks”. This new chapter of the revolution in military affairs was to be coordinated from the leading bioweapons facility at the Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases at Fort Detrick. Since 2002, over $50 billion has been spent on Bioweapons research and defense to date.

The earlier October 2000 RAD document emphasized the importance which the neocon cabal placed on bioweapons (and other next generation war tech) stating:

“Combat will likely take place in new dimensions: In space, cyber-space and perhaps the world of microbes… advanced forms of biological warfare that can “target” specific genotypes may transform biological warfare from the realm of terror to a politically useful tool”.

Lawyer and bioweapons expert Francis Boyle stated in 2007 that Fort Detrick’s mandate includes “acquiring, growing, modifying, storing, packing, and dispersing classical, emerging and genetically engineered pathogens for offensive weapon programs.” These new post-9/11 practices fully trashed the 1975 UN Convention Against Biological Weapons ratified by the USA by establishing a vast international network of bioweapons labs coordinated from Fort Detrick which would be assigned the role of doing much of the dirty work that the U.S. was “officially” prevented from doing on its own soil.

Where Hitler used the burning of the Reichstag to justify his enabling Acts, the neocons had their 9/11. The difference in the case of America was that Cheney failed to achieve the same level of absolute control over his nation as Hitler captured by 1934 (evidenced by pushback from patriotic American military intelligence circles against Cheney’s Iran war agenda in 2007). With this neocon failure, the republic lurched on.

The Rot Continues Under Obama

Obama’s rise was seen as a hopeful light to many naïve Democrats who still had not realized how a “false left” vs “false right” clash had been slowly constructed over the post WWII years. Either camp increasingly found itself converging towards the same world government agenda through using somewhat dissimilar paths and flavors.

It didn’t take long for many of Obama’s more critically-minded supporters to realize that the mass surveillance/police state measures, regime change wars, and military confrontation of Russia and China begun under Cheney not only failed to stop, but even expanded at faster rates than ever.

In the months before Obama left office in July 2016, the classified Directive 40: National Continuity Policy was enacted creating a line of “Devolution authority” for all branches of the government to a “duplicate chain of individuals secreted outside Washington available in a catastrophic emergency”. Days prior to Trump’s inauguration, Federal Continuity Directive 1 was issued to transfer authority to military forces who could be used to suppress “insurrection, domestic violence, unlawful combination or conspiracy.”

The Importance of Knowing This History

There are very clearly two diametrically opposing methods of analyzing, and solving the existential crisis threatening our world currently: Multipolar or Unipolar.

While Russia and China represent a multipolar/pro-nation state vision driven by large scale development projects that benefit all- rich and poor alike exemplified by the New Silk Road, Polar Silk Road and Space Silk Road something much darker is being promoted by the same financial oligarchy that owns both right and left sides of the deep state coin. These latter forces have provably positioned themselves to take control of western governments under crisis conditions and are not afraid to use every weapon in their arsenal to destroy their perceived enemies… including ethnic-targetted pathogens generated in any number of the Pentagon’s global array of 300+ biolabs. This latter uncomfortable reality was asserted days into the launching of COVID-19 in January by leading officials of Iran and even the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Numbers are being systematically misrepresented to convey much greater rates of death vs infections as dozens of leading medical experts have proven. Contaminated test kits and incomptent abuses of PCR tests were used early on to generate false positives while other testing protocols proved incapable of differentiating between covid-19 and the typical coronavirus strains of the flu that average between 7-14% of flu cases every year.

Despite the relative harmlessness of COVID-19, the fact is that evidence of something novel and laboratory generated has been established with leading medical specialists like Dr. Shankara Chetti of South Africa, Dr. Soňa Peková of the Czech Republic) and Dr Meryl Nass of the USA having delivered bountiful evidence that the various waves of the pathogen were not only NOT naturally occurring, but ethnic specific and lab-generated. After evaluating over 7,000 patients, Dr. Chetty observed early on that the patients who suffered the greatest during each of the four waves encountered in South Africa were ethnic specific with the first wave targeting only blacks, the second only Indians and the third Caucasians and Arabs. Dr Pekova recognized that each wave involved the disappearance of mutations contained in earlier versions of the pathogen which is a scientifically impossible occurrence while also noting that each wave in various nations resulted in allergic reactions targeting different bodily functions (lungs, gastrointestinal, nervous system etc).

Investigative Journalist Whitney Webb’s February 2020 research demonstrated conclusively that DARPA had received funding in tandem with Fort Detrick since 2017 on genetic modification of novel coronaviruses (with a focus on bats) as well as the development of never before used DNA and mRNA vaccines which change the structure of DNA both for an individual and potentially for a whole race (especially with the emergent CRISPR vaccine technology now being brought online).

Chinese foreign ministry spokesmen and Chinese UN representatives have consistently demanded that the west allow Russian biosecurity experts to present their vast array of US-run bioweapon evidence captured during the military operation in Ukraine as well as the massive arsenal of opaque US biolabs that are concentrated in Ukraine, Georgia and Taiwan (as well as 30 other nations)… to no avail.

Lastly, and most importantly, the pre-9/11 military exercises were not merely hypothetical scenarios but exercises which led directly into a new “Pearl Harbor” that modified the behaviour of Americans under terror, panic and misinformation like nothing ever seen before. The parallels to today’s coronavirus outbreak cannot be missed for anyone who has taken a serious look at the strange case of the Event 201 Global Pandemic Exercise on October 19, 2019 in New York. Event 201 was sponsored by the Michael Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, and World Economic Forum which ran simulations under the “hypothetical” scenario of a novel coronavirus pandemic killing 60 million people. Reviewing just one of Event 201’s many recordings openly available on their official site features some very disturbing parallels to the events unfolding today:

This biological wargame scenario was by no means the first of its kind, but rather followed dozens of similar planning sessions which include the Rockefeller Foundation’s Operation Lockstep of 2011, and earlier Dark Winter exercises of June 22-23, 2000 which saw US government officials “playing” a scenario that involved Iraq deploying weaponized smallpox onto the US population justifying a military invasion of course. It took a few months to decide to go with the “planes crashing into building” scenario instead, but the effect was always the same.

Unipolar Martial Law or Multipolar Marshall Plan?

China and Russia both understand the nature of the game and although neither nation has chosen to call out the fraud of the pandemic, both have resisted mRNA gene therapy approaches while also providing alternative treatments like Hydroxychloroquine-Zinc which has been entirely banned in the west. Although China’s current lockdown in Shanghai is jarring, if one realizes that they have been in a state of Defcon-2 since the start of the pandemic and have been trying to keep control of their sovereign capacity to respond to a new seeding of an ethnically targetted pathogen that could be released at any time, their behaviour becomes completely understandable.

Once all of the facts are taken into account, anyone still obsessed with labelling China an evil “complicit” partner in the Great Reset plans for global depopulation due to Beijing’s lockdown without taking any time to evaluate the reality of the US-run bioweapons program and how it is perceived by the leadership of Russia and China, then I would have to conclude that such a person is either a fool, a liar or both.

