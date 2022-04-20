Will the US and Germany Turn Mongolia into a Biological Warfare Testing Grounds against Russia and China?

Vladimir Platov

The results of Russia’s ongoing special operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine reveal with each passing day more and more documentary evidence of the criminal activities of the US and its allies in that country. One of its activities, as the information received has shown, is the development and creation by Washington of biological weapons in closed US biolabs in Ukraine, in close cooperation with Britain and Germany.

In particular, in addition to the facts of the joint development of bioweapons by Britain and the US, which have already become internationally known, the involvement of Germany in intensive bioweapons activities in Ukraine, along with the US, has also come to light. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said this, citing documents obtained by the Russian Ministry of Defense during a military special operation to protect Donbass. It has been revealed that the German government was implementing the German Biosecurity Program (GBP) since 2013, including in Ukraine, where the US has set up a network of at least 30 biolabs and where dangerous research has been carried out, among other things. On the German side, practical work in this program is carried out, similarly to the US, by military specialists, in particular from the Institute of Microbiology of the German Armed Forces (Munich), as well as from the Friedrich Loeffler Institute (Greifswald – Riems Island), Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine (Hamburg) and the Robert Koch Institute (Berlin).

It is quite understandable that it is precisely the fear of more and more evidence of said criminal activity in Russian hands as a result of Moscow’s special operation in Ukraine to denazify it that motivates the current German authorities to show increased willingness, compared to other EU countries, to pump the Kiev authorities with more and more weapons and encourage Kiev to continue its military action against Russia. The same reasons explain the activity of German authorities in recent days in attempting to falsely attribute to Russia alleged plans to use biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine and in maintaining an active phase of information warfare against Moscow.

It is also noteworthy that the current German authorities are actively collaborating with the US in the development of bioweapons not only in Ukraine, but also in Central Asia, clearly becoming Washington’s accomplices in the confrontation with both Russia and China.

A study conducted by journalists from the Russian newspaper Izvestia, including by analyzing open scientific publications, revealed that German military biologists carried out research into vectors of dangerous diseases in Mongolia. In particular, wild birds capable of migrating long distances (usually from north to south and back again, so it is easy to guess the reason for this “interest”). At the end of 2012, they published a study on the presence of Escherichia Coli producing the enzyme extended spectrum beta-lactamase (ESBL) in birds. This study was carried out by employees of the Institute of Microbiology and Epizootics of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the Free University of Berlin, the Institute of Biology at the University of Halle-Wittenberg and the German company Vet Med Labor GmbH (Ludwigsburg).

The increased interest of Western bioweapons “experts” in Mongolia can be explained quite simply: the Mongols are closer to the Chinese, so the diseases that affect the Mongols are very likely to affect the Chinese as well. Incidentally, it cannot be ruled out that the key to the Asian genome has already been found by the US and its “allies”, since the Stealth-Omicron that has been raging in China lately seems to be mainly designed to attack Asians. And, as is well-known, this round of epidemic started in South Korea, also full of American biolabs and where more than 70 thousand people have died in the last 3 months, which is very impressive for this country.

In Mongolia, which rarely makes the news but shares borders with Russia and China, “experts” from the United States and Germany have been collecting biomaterial samples for years. Of particular interest for military specialists are endemic diseases spread by blood-sucking insects, as well as diseases transmitted from animals to humans.

Some published studies conducted in Mongolia often report on the need for “additional research” on vector-borne and zoonotic diseases in this country, and recommend training for staff of local biological organizations. And it cannot be ruled out that this “necessity” can then be used as a justification for expanding cooperation or building US/NATO special laboratories in Mongolia to deal with dangerous vector-borne and zoonotic diseases.

Given that Mongolia is positioned between the “national adversaries” already designated by Washington and NATO more than once – Russia, China and Iran – this country is identified in Pentagon documents as a very promising destination to cut this geopolitical alliance that is already in the making. In addition, Mongolia has many natural and very dangerous hotbeds of various bacteria and viruses: plague, tularaemia, Crimean-Congo fever, leptospirosis, leishmaniasis, pseudotuberculosis and a dozen others. Moreover, it is already known that German “specialists” in Ukraine have been working together with the Anglo-Saxons on some of these viruses and bacteria, in particular on Crimean-Congo fever, which, incidentally, was in the hands of the notorious Dr. Mengele at Dachau concentration camp.

As for the United States’ military use of bioweapons, it is worth remembering how during the Korean War it used such weapons against North Korean forces on several occasions, in particular porcelain balloon bombs filled with plague-carrying fleas. That’s what they were called – “balloons”, “Ishii bombs”. There have been several serious outbreaks there, resulting in several thousand deaths.

It has already been reported in a number of media outlets that the US, together with its Western European allies, plans to open another biolab in Mongolia. The main customer for biological programs there would presumably be a unit of the US Medical Directorate of the Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences (USAMD-AFRIMS). The Pentagon plans to set up this biological laboratory at the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, which is based in Ulaanbaatar and is allegedly planning to “research” such particularly dangerous diseases as plague, cholera, malaria, hepatitis, coronavirus and encephalitis there.

At the same time, there have been reports that the US “research” activities would include the collection of biological material from Mongolians in areas that are in close proximity to Russia and China. In doing so, the United States and its NATO allies expect Mongolia to agree to study dangerous pathogens in that country, which are often found in areas bordering Russia and China. In this regard, a major focus of US biolabs in Mongolia could be to study the effects of dangerous viruses on people of Asian origin.