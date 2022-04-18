Patrick Lancaster and Maximilian Clarke Report: Mariupol Road of Death “Ilicha”

Ukrainian Mariupol Strong Hold “ILICHA” now under Russian Control

The Russian Government has made an announcement that the Ukrainian Mariupol Strong Hold “ILICHA” steel plant is now under Russian & DPR Control. They made this claim on 15.04.2022 and just hours after they made this claim I was in the Ilicha plant to see what the real situation is there. In this special report, you will see what it is like in side the Ilicha plant in Mariupol.

Battle Destroys More Lives In Mariupol (We could Not Save Her Life)

Mariupol Road of Death “Ilicha” (EXTREMELY GRAPHIC 18+)

Mariupol frontline: close fighting with the Chechens

Mariupol: first look inside the Ilicha ironworks

The largest steel plant in the embattled port city of Mariupol was one of the last strongholds for defending Ukrainian forces. Today (15.04.22) Russian government announced that they and the Donetsk People’s Republic had full control over the expansive plant. We were the first western journalists enter since fighting largely stopped; though sporadic small arms fire could still be heard.