Patrick Lancaster and Maximilian Clarke Report from Mariupol

The largest steel plant in the embattled port city of Mariupol was one of the last strongholds for defending Ukrainian forces. Today (15.04.22) Russian government announced that they and the Donetsk People’s Republic had full control over the expansive plant. We were the first western journalists enter since fighting largely stopped; though sporadic small arms fire could still be heard.