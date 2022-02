Join Behind The Headlines correspondent Dan Cohen and independent journalist Kelli Kieley for a discussion on the Freedom Trucker Convoy protesting vaccinate mandates in Ottawa as Canadian authorities move to break up the protest. We’ll be joined by trucker O’Jay Laidley, who is currently in the protest.

