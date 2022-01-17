FANB, People and Authorities Confront New Colombian Paramilitary Invasion in Apure

Últimas Noticias

The presence of Colombian irregulars in the well-known sector of La Gabarra on the border with Colombia since last Friday has provoked the immediate reaction of the Fanb and the residents, organized in the Simón Bolívar Socialist Communal City, who have stepped up to the situation with the support of the mayor of Guadualito, José María Romero (PSUV).

It is a group of about 50 men, of the so-called Tancol (Armed Terrorists Colombian Drug Traffickers) made up in this case of members of the National Liberation Army (ELN) of Colombia and renegades of the extinct FARC, now converted into a political party. politician.

The Strategic Operational Commander of the FANB, General in Chief Domingo Hernández Lárez, even though he did not specify the exact point, informed via Twitter of the immediate deployment to confront the irregulars.

For their part, the residents of the Bolívar Socialist Communal City issued a statement which they sent to Últimas Noticias through the Bolivar and Zamora Revolutionary Current, where they express their rejection of this new incursion that directly affects their daily lives, at the same time that it constitutes a violation of sovereignty.

The self-government of the communal city addresses the Bolivarian Government, the National and State Directorate of Our PSUV Party, the Venezuelan people and the communal movement to denounce that on January 14, 2022 armed men from the Colombian ELN invaded the Communes La Gran Unión and Víctor Díaz Ojeda, under the argument of the war they are waging with the so-called dissidents of the 10th Front of the FARC. This constitutes an unacceptable violation of national and popular sovereignty. These irregular armed actors intend to import violence and terror to destabilize peace and democracy and undermine the role of the Venezuelan State, with which they do the work of the Colombian oligarchy committed to the North American aggression that is being carried out against the country.

At present, more than 50 armed men have taken over the town of La Gabarra, in the purest style of a foreign occupation army, ignoring the Bolivarian State, popular power and bringing anxiety and terror to the population.



The Venezuelan grassroots and popular power organizations are not part of a war between these armed factors over the dispute over drug trafficking routes and border crimes, because that is what is in the background. In these disputes there is nothing of ideology or political project.

We demand that both armed actors, both the ELN and the FARC, take their conflict elsewhere, that Venezuela, Apure and the Simón Bolívar Communal City is a territory of peace, sovereignty and popular democracy.

Fifty or a million armed men doesn’t matter. They will not be able to with the invincible force of a conscious and organized people willing to defend the homeland from any foreign force that offends it. It doesn’t matter if it’s US imperialism, the armed forces of the Colombian oligarchy or the Colombian armed groups.

From the Simón Bolívar Communal City we declare ourselves in peaceful, democratic and patriotic resistance against this invasion of our country.

We call on the entire popular and communal movement to show solidarity with us. We trust the Bolivarian national government and ask for its intervention.

Mayor of Guadualito alert

In response to an anonymous audio circulated by the irregulars, the mayor of Guasdualito, José María Romero, spoke out against the Tancol group together with the inhabitants of the Simón Bolívar Communal City and also made public an audio where he rejects the action of the Colombians who threaten the population and who have managed to affect communications in La Gabarra.