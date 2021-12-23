TPLF Announces Retreat. What Lies Ahead for Ethiopia?

Elias Amare, editor of Horn of Africa TV, explains the situation in Ethiopia in light of the declaration by the TPLF that they are withdrawing to Tigray. He analyzes the situation over the past few months that led to this moment.

