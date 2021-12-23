Libya: Protests Mark the Postponement of Elections Amidst Threats of Deepening Chaos



Participants in the Friday of Salvation demand the overthrow of the existing political bodies

A group of activists called on citizens to participate in a demonstration entitled “Friday of Salvation” in Tibesti Square in the city of Benghazi.

Participants demand the overthrow of all political bodies currently in place, with parliament’s work limited to legislative procedures for elections until the date proposed by the High National Elections Commission.

One of the primary demands is not to confiscate the right of the Libyan people to choose their executive and legislative authority through the election boxes, and to confirm the final date proposed by the commission, which is January 24, and not to alter or postpone again, while holding all those obstructing the electoral process internationally accountable and holding the United Nations responsible for not fulfilling its obligations before the Libyan people.

Africa News Portal

The National Human Rights Committee: Libya is Destined to Undergo a Long Transitional Period

“We live in a multilateral dictatorship.”

The head of the National Human Rights Committee, Ahmed Hamza, confirmed that Libya seems destined to go through a long transitional phase before it reaches a state of stability.

Hamza added that the elections were postponed, and a committee was formed to draw a new map. It seems that this situation will continue as long as this political scene, including it, still exists.

He added that we really live in a multilateral dictatorship, which did not agree on anything but its continuation and its enjoyment of absolute power.

“It is written that we live in a state of ambiguity, and the conflict is never ending or established, and for a time that only God knows.”

Libyan Position

A Judicial Warning from Saif Al-Islam Qaddafi to the Commission after the Postponement of the Elections

The Libyan House of Representatives is preparing to draw up a road map beyond the twenty-fourth of December.

Khaled al-Zaydi, Saif al-Islam Qaddafi’s lawyer, sent an injunction through the Sebha court on Wednesday to the High Elections Commission, after it proposed to postpone the process for another month.

#Urgent // Dr. Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi's lawyer sends a copy of a judicial notification through the Sebha Court to the Commission regarding the non-announcement of the final lists

#Libya_elects

#Saif_Islam_Gaddafi

#Libyan_elections pic.twitter.com/MjIRcBrDzC — قناة الخضراء _ green tv (Urgent_Libya) (@Greentvmedia) December 22, 2021

#Urgent // Notification: The Commission is not allowed to take any measures without legal grounds, citing fictitious restrictions and opinions outside the framework of the law that defined its work.

#Libya_elects

#Saif_Islam_Gaddafi

#Libyan_elections pic.twitter.com/DXO4rQA7c7 — قناة الخضراء _ green tv (Urgent_Libya) (@Greentvmedia) December 22, 2021

The High National Elections Commission in Libya announced, on Wednesday that it was proposing to postpone the first round of voting to the twenty-fourth of January, hours after the Libyan Parliamentary Electoral Commission announced the impossibility of holding the presidential elections next Friday, calling on Parliament Speaker Aqila Saleh to start planning a new political roadmap.

#Urgent // Judicial notification to the Commission: Obstructing the elections inaugurates instability, dismantling national unity and replacing stability with chaos

#Libya_elects

#Saif_Islam_Gaddafi

#Libyan_elections pic.twitter.com/wld301Cwrq — قناة الخضراء _ green tv (Urgent_Libya) (@Greentvmedia) December 22, 2021

Saif Al-Islam Qaddafi’s lawyer warned the commission “against trying to obstruct the completion of the elections,” saying that it “is committing a crime punishable by law, pushing the country into chaos.”

#Urgent // Notification: @LyHNEC is defrauding the elections in a context that is against the will of the voters and is committing a crime punishable by the President's Election Law

#Libya_elects

#Saif_Islam_Gaddafi

#Libyan_elections pic.twitter.com/bm9S9a4PoK — قناة الخضراء _ green tv (Urgent_Libya) (@Greentvmedia) December 22, 2021

He stressed that “the Commission has taken unclear measures, and is trying to waste the power of the final rulings issued to the candidates.”

#Urgent // Notification: The Commission has taken unclear measures and is trying to waste the power of the final rulings issued to the candidates

#Libya_elects

#Saif_Islam_Gaddafi

#Libyan_elections pic.twitter.com/PgSJGnFX5y — قناة الخضراء _ green tv (Urgent_Libya) (@Greentvmedia) December 22, 2021

Saif Al-Islam Qaddafi’s lawyer stressed that “the Commission may not take any measures without legal grounds, citing fictitious restrictions and opinions outside the framework of the law that defined its work.” He considered that “any measures taken by the High Commission to disrupt the elections are a legal violation that undermines the will of the voters.” He accused the Commission of “rigging the elections in a context contrary to the will of the voters, and committing a crime punishable by the President’s Election Law.” He believed that obstructing the elections would lead to instability, dismantling national unity, replacing stability with chaos.

The commission had excluded twenty-five candidates from the initial list of candidates, but the judiciary returned a number of them to the race after ruling in the appeals they submitted, including Saif al-Islam Qaddafi.

Twenty-eight candidates for the presidency of Libya on Wednesday evening refused to postpone the elections that were scheduled to take place Friday, demanding commitment to the new date, the twenty-fourth of next January, as a deadline for the presidential entitlement. The candidates in the Libyan presidential elections from different Libyan regions, after a meeting in the Judaim area of ​​Al-Zawiya city, issued a statement denouncing the unjustified disruption of the elections, and stressed the need to adhere to the deadline for holding the entitlement, and that the elections are not subject to disruption again. The statement affirmed, “The presidential candidates’ full belief in the peaceful transfer of power, and the consideration of the ballot box as the only way to build the state, and respect for the will and desire of the Libyan people to move forward in the electoral process.”

They stressed the importance of not confiscating the right of Libyans to choose their representative in the presidency, calling on the High Elections Commission to announce the final list of candidates for the presidential elections and the primary for candidates for the parliamentary elections, as soon as possible.

They also welcomed the Commission’s announcement of the twenty-fourth of next January as a proposal for a deadline for the first round of the presidential elections, and their refusal to enter into any other transitional stages.

The statement called on the Libyan House of Representatives, the countries interfering in Libyan affairs, and the UN mission to assume their responsibilities towards the elections, respect and support the will of the Libyan people, and not be selective in dealing with candidates.

After confirming the impossibility of holding Libya’s elections and proposing an alternative date, the parliament’s presidency decided on Wednesday to form a parliamentary committee of ten deputies to prepare a proposal for a roadmap beyond the twenty-fourth of December. And the Libyan News Agency “WAL” stated that the decision stipulated that the committee would submit its report to the Presidency within a week, to present it to the next session of the House of Representatives.

The Presidency of Representatives based its decision on the conclusions of the parliament session that took place on the seventh of December, authorizing the Presidency to nominate a committee to present a proposal for a road map.

According to the decision, Nasr El-Din Mhenni Ghobashi was appointed as the head of the committee, and the membership of Abdulsalam Nasiyah, Misbah Doma Ouhida, Suleiman Muhammad Al-Faqih, Muhammad Saad Hammad, Issa Al-Araibi, Al-Mabrouk Abdullah Al-Kabeer, Miftah Issa Al-Karteihi, Khaled Ali Al-Usta and Muhammad Ibrahim Thamer.

Al-Mabrouk Al-Kabeer, a member of the Parliamentary Committee to prepare a roadmap proposal after the twenty-fourth of December, said that the committee will study several proposals, including the commission’s proposal to postpone the elections for the month of January, form another government or keep the current government, and the goal of the discussion is to reach a consensus proposal that is more realistic. Al-Kabeer revealed that the reason for the failure of the elections now is not technical or legal, but rather a political blockage between the current parties, and is subject to temporal and spatial changes.

Al Arab