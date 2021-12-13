Former Officials of Lima’s Oligarchy Torpedo RUNASUR

Ollantay Itzamná



In the XXI century, internal colonizers continue to repeat fallacies seeking to stop our emancipatory processes. And what is worse, the subalterns still believe their fallacies as if they were truths. But, as time goes by, increasingly more people are willing to free themselves from the bicentennial republican colonies.

The second meeting of peoples and social movements of Abya Yala del Sur, in Cusco, Peru, was scheduled and announced for December 20 and 21 of this year. But, the mere presence announced of the former indigenous president of Bolivia, Evo Morales Ayma, frightened the rustic oligarchy of Lima that resists the emancipation of the millenary peoples of Peru.

RUNASUR, a bilingual term, composed of runa, (people, in Quechua) and sur (referring to the Southern hemisphere), is a space promoted by millenarian and centenarian peoples of the South of the Continent, with the purpose of articulating processes of plurinational emancipation from the domination of the national creole oligarchies and North American imperialism.

Before the announcement of the second meeting of RUNASUR, in the south of Peru, former chiefs of the Armed Forces, and former ministers of foreign affairs of Peru, expressed their fears and propagated hate through the pro-oligarchic corporate criollo media of Lima.

“Evo Morales wants to liberate our Indians”. In the notes spread by former officials of the Lima oligarchy against the RUNASUR meeting, this message is repeated as an argument. This message is nothing more than a reification of the socio-political condition in which communities and native peoples find themselves in that country. In Peru, indigenous peoples are considered “serfs and/or settlers” of the Republic. For this reason, the Lima oligarchy repels any attempt of emancipation of its settlers, much more if such attempt is with the presence or help of another “foreign rebel settler”.

“RUNASUR wants to divide our peoples”. This is another crutch reiterated by the guardians or former guardians of the Peruvian Creole Republic. RUNASUR, whether they like it or not, will continue with its bid to articulate the libertarian struggles of the peoples until a Plurinational Sovereign Abya Yala is achieved.

It is the bicentennial creole republics who divided the original peoples, imposing fratricidal borders. Aymara, Quechua, Guarani, Mayan, Miskito… we subsist divided by criminal republican borders. Condemned to call our blood brothers and sisters foreigners. Condemned to deny our millenary identity and become Peruvians, Bolivians, Ecuadorians, Guatemalans, without the criollos and their henchmen accepting us as full citizens in these mock republics.

“Plurinationality is Marxism, is Leninism”. This is another of the ejaculations repeated by the guardians of the Peruvian Republic. Their ignorance reaches such a degree that they attribute ideas or concepts under current construction to thinkers and actors of the past. Marxism promoted and promotes modern monoculturalism (through nation states). And what is more, for Marxism, for Leninism…, the original peoples were not, nor will we be, subjects of change or socio-political subjects.

Plurinationality is a socio-political proposal under construction that bets on the decolonization and decolonization of peoples in order to advance towards Good Living. Plurinationality is a transmodern proposal. Marxism is modernity and monoculturalism, to a large extent.

Sad but true. In the XXI century, internal colonizers continue to repeat fallacies seeking to stop our emancipatory processes. And what is worse, the subalterns still believe their fallacies as if they were truths. But, as time goes by, more and more people and peoples are willing to shake us from the bicentennial republican colonies.