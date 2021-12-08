Supreme Council of Libyan Tribes: The Candidacy of Dr. Saif Al-Islam Qaddafi Exposed the Falsehood of February “Democracy”

Sheikh Misbah Abu Sbeiha

The head of the Supreme Council of Tribes and Cities of Fezzan, Sheikh Ali Misbah Abu Sbeiha, said that Dr. Saif al-Islam Muammar Qaddafi’s candidacy for the presidential elections exposed the falsehood of February democracy and the peaceful transfer of power and its civil state, commenting on the incident of storming the headquarters of the High Electoral Commission in Tripoli, yesterday evening. Abu Sbeiha added, in a post on his account on the social networking site “Facebook”, that the evidence of the falsity of the elections was the storming of the High Electoral Commission in Tripoli.

Al-Shaibani: Every Patriot Must Stand Up to Attempts to Obstruct the Elections

Jaballah Al-Shaibani, a member of the House of Representatives, said that every patriot who is interested in the return of security, peace and stability to this country must confront the current absurdity around the Electoral Commission to obstruct the elections with justifications and excuses worse than the guilt itself, referring to the commission’s storming in Tripoli.

Al-Shaibani added in a post on his Facebook page: “We have accepted democracy as a system of government where the box is the rule and the facilitator that reflects the will of the people. The will of the people has become a national duty, but rather an individual imposition on every citizen.”

