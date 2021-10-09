The Propaganda War Against China

On Saturday 9 October 2021 (2pm Britain, 9am US Eastern, 9pm China), Friends of Socialist China are hosting an international webinar to discuss the intensifying information warfare being waged by the US and its allies against the People’s Republic of China.

We will discuss the relationship between this propaganda onslaught and the New Cold War; the reality in Xinjiang and Hong Kong; the participation of sections of the Western left in the propaganda war; and more.

The event is co-sponsored by the Morning Star, the Grayzone, Pivot to Peace, the Geopolitical Economy Research Group, the International Manifesto Group, and Qiao Collective.

Speakers

– Chen Weihua (EU bureau chief, China Daily)

– Li Jingjing (Reporter, CGTN)

– Ben Norton (Assistant editor, The Grayzone)

– Jenny Clegg (Author, ‘China’s Global Strategy: Toward a Multipolar World’)

– Daniel Dumbrill (Canadian Youtuber and political analyst based in Shenzhen)

– Michael Wong (Vice President, Veterans For Peace, San Francisco)

– Danny Haiphong (Co-editor, Friends of Socialist China)

– Kenny Coyle (Editor of Praxis Press; Morning Star contributor)

– Chair: Radhika Desai (Professor, University of Manitoba; Convenor of the International Manifesto Group)