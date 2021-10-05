38 Years After the US Invasion of Grenada, People Ask “Where is the Body of Maurice Bishop?”

🇬🇩 This month marks the 38th anniversary of the U.S. invasion of Grenada. Following the assassination of Maurice Bishop, Washington worked to dismantle the people's Revolution, led by the New Jewel Movement. Dr. Terence Marryshow: pic.twitter.com/87GbXfhIHw
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) October 5, 2021
Dr. Terence Marryshow, who was Captain of the People's Revolutionary Army responsible for the personal security of Maurice Bishop and NJM leadership, reflects on the legacy of the Grenadian Revolution, 38 years on. 📹@dannyshawcuny in St. George's 🇬🇩 pic.twitter.com/XxBjKn69aB
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) October 5, 2021
38 years later, people are still asking; where is the body of Maurice Bishop?
The invasion of Grenada, the ongoing erasure of a 4.5 year revolutionary period and the disappearance of bodies of members of the People's Revolutionary Government amounts to a triple assassination. pic.twitter.com/0MamsBRf5z
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) October 5, 2021
- Remembering Maurice Bishop and Grenada’s Revolution
- October 19, 1983 and the Murder of Maurice Bishp
- What the Grenada Revolution Can Teach Us About People’s Power
- Grenada’s 1979 Revolution
- Grenada: The Future Coming Towards Us
Share:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)