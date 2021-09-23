CUBA, UNITED NATIONS Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel at UNGA Posted by Internationalist 360° on September 23, 2021September 23, 2021 Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel addresses the 76th UN General Assembly during the September 23, 2021 morning session. [Full address with simultaneous English interpretation from source] Watch President Miguel Diaz-Canel's full address on our Facebook and YouTube pages: https://t.co/O6XAUA2hgN — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) September 23, 2021 Share:ShareClick to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) Related