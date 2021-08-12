Plurinationality or Plurinationalism

Ollantay Itzamná

In recent years, from the field of “not being”, the subaltern peoples, within the bicentennial creole republics of Abya Yala, have raised the urgent need to move from republican nationalism (which could not be) towards plurinationality.

From the original peoples we understand plurinationality as the possibility of building a State among all peoples, without being assimilated or colonized by one another. Plurinationality is a project for the construction of a political community from our diverse nationalities.

Plurinationality is not a doctrine, much less a dogma. It is a path under construction, a proposal that is based on and oriented towards the construction of a community of diverse political communities to make possible the buenos vivires of the peoples.

Republican nationalism attempted to annul the diversity of nationalities in order to build a State with a single nation, with a single national identity. This, in fact, did not happen anywhere. In this sense, plurinationality is the antipode of nationalism.

Nationalism seeks to build a uniform society (as a sum of individuals), plurinationality seeks to build community, and not only human community, but to restore cosmic communities (this sounds idyllic but the situation of the Planet obliges us to do so).

Plurinationality is anchored in the premise of the existence of different peoples sharing the same territory, without renouncing their identities. Peoples understood as political subjects, not as ethnic groups (anthropological objects). In this sense, plurinationality is only possible if there are culturally diverse political subjects willing to build a greater political community among all from diversity.

Plurinationality is not plurinationalism. For some reason, some opinion makers refer to the path of plurinationality as synonymous with plurinationalism. For those of us who know the sociogenesis of some terms, any suffix “ism” together with any noun refers to doctrine, and from doctrine to dogmatism there is not much distance in the history of the application of doctrines.

Plurinationality is a political proposal under construction, but not a doctrine. In this sense, it is a theoretical and practical proposal under constant construction, and it acquires its particularity according to the peoples or political communities that promote it.

In the specific case of Guatemala, the communities and peoples in resistance that promote plurinationality, in their practices demonstrate that they are and seek to be communities rather than a society. They seek to build the Buen Vivir (good life) rather than reproduce development models. They question the institutions and tools of modernity, rather than running after failed modernity (this is heard in some of their narratives). They assume themselves to be defenders of the rights of Mother Earth; they no longer represent themselves as defenders of human rights only. Plurinationality seeks as its ultimate goal the good living of peoples in balance with the cosmic community.

Peasants, urban and indigenous people become journalists from their communities to report, with their limitations, what is happening in the 9A plurinational strike. International Day of Indigenous Peoples.They demand the formation of a transitory government that calls for a plurinational constituent process.

There are nearly 40 blockade points throughout the national territory in Guatemala.

The movement of communities in resistance articulated in the CODECA movement, together with other local organizations, carry out and maintain a total road blockade demanding the formation of a transitional government that calls for a process of Popular and Plurinational Constituent Assembly.

Indigenous and peasants, faced with the silence or stigmatization from the corporate media, and the indifference of the communicational spaces of the ngos, constitute themselves as reporters of their own struggles.

Community journalists, from their territories, with the latest power points and internet coverage, report on the final part of the day’s protests and roadblocks in Guatemala.